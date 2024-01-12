Three simple ways to hack your air conditioner this summer

Summer is here... time to get your aircon in tip top order.

Hot weather has well and truly kicked in with parts of the country sweating through scorching days.

If you're lucky enough to have air-conditioning, you're no doubt going to want to turn it on, but there are a few things you can do to make yours run better – and save you money on electricity bills.

The best thing is, you don't really need to do anything big to see a difference, it's really just a couple of small tweaks that will do wonders.

These ideas are simple but effective.

Make the most of your curtains and blinds

On really hot days you want to minimise the heat getting into your home, and studies have shown covering your windows to block sunlight can have a big impact on how hot things get inside.

Supplied Pull your blinds are the hottest time of day, to keep from turning your home into a hot house.

By keeping your blinds or windows closed you'll not only help keep the hot air out, but it'll help your air conditioner work at a consistent pace.

Instead of trying to work harder to cool the house down throughout the day as the temperature rises, your home won't have as many temperature fluctuations and your aircon won't have to try to work overtime when it happens.

Briar Hubbard/Stuff Michael Moore built his own "redneck air conditioner" for less than $30​

Turn the temperature up a bit

While it's tempting to turn the aircon down to 18 degrees in an attempt to turn your living room into an igloo, it's not a good idea. If the weather is pushing 30 outside, try to keep your aircon set at around 24 to 25 degrees.

By warming the aircon temperature up, even just by a couple of degrees, you'll definitely save money on your bills. The machine will also run better because it won't be working as hard to get the air inside cooled down so low.

Siriporn Kaenseeya / EyeEm/Getty Images Don’t just blast the air con when you start sweating.

Don't just blast the aircon in bursts

You might think that just turning the aircon on for a couple of hours and blasting is a good way to balance using the appliance and electricity, but it's not a great idea. It's better to use your machine consistently over a longer period, but at a higher temperature, to help cool your house down.

By just cranking it up sporadically you'll make the appliance work harder. If you've got energy efficient settings, it's worth using them too.

