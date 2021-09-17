Our garden experts answered your spring gardening questions

Welcome to Stuff’s Life & Style Live Chat series – from tips for helping your pet's behaviour to how to meditate, we’re talking to a range of experts and answering your questions on the stuff you want to know.

Today, NZ Gardener editor Jo McCarroll and deputy editor Mei Leng Wong, and Jack Hobbs, manager of the Auckland Botanic Gardens, gave their expert spring gardening tips, advice and plant problem-solving.

Read back through their discussion above.

READ MORE:

* Video: Animal trainer Sonia Calvert answers your pet questions

* What to do in the garden during lockdown

* Our gardening experts answered your lockdown questions



SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Jack Hobbs is the manager of Auckland's Botanic Gardens.