Houseplant of the week: The stunning Blue Star fern

The Blue Star fern is just as attractive and far less finicky than other ferns.

Keen to add some plants to your home but not sure where to start?

Here's our pick of the bunch, with a new houseplant featured every week to help you find just the right one.

We’ve also thrown in light, temperature, humidity, watering, feeding and propagation tips and requirements to make life a little easier down the track.

BLUE STAR FERN

Latin botanical name: Phlebodium aureum

With a blue tinge to its wavy fronds, this fern is a regular favourite.

The fronds are lobed and can grow up to 40cm long.

Plants are epiphytic; in their natural habitat in tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas they can be found clinging to trees high in the canopy of forests.

This tough plant is easy-care, making it a good specimen for beginners.

TEMPERATURE: Between 18 and 24°C.

LIGHT: From low light to bright indirect light.

HUMIDITY: Mist regularly. Brown tips occur when the air or soil is too dry.

WATERING: All ferns enjoy a moist atmosphere. Water frequently.

The soil should be moist at all times but not sodden. If plants dry out, submerge in a sink or bucket of water for several seconds, then allow plants to drain.

FEEDING: Feed with a diluted liquid fertiliser once every two weeks in the warmer months.

PLANTING AND CARE: This plant can grow up to 1m high, so give it room to grow.

Avoid draughts and extreme temperature fluctuations. Only repot when it outgrows its original pot.

Plants can be divided if required.