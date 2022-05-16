5 fresh ways to style up your kitchen

Soft or bold? The choice is yours. Annika Rowson (rowsonkitchens.co.nz) added some texture to the neutral-coloured kitchen, left, while Lou Barker (bluescarlet.co.nz) embraced bold shades in the colourful kitchen on the right.

From light and bright to dark and natural, today’s kitchen styles are truly varied.

Here are five styles to choose from, with a range of items to inspire you.

Light & lovely

Adding texture is important when designing a neutral-coloured kitchen, says New Plymouth-based designer Annika Rowson, and can be achieved with panelled, framed or fluted cabinetry, tiles, stone benchtops and timber flooring.

A feature of this kitchen (pictured above left) is the Sensa Taj Mahal granite benchtop from Cosentino, chosen for its crystalline clusters and grey swirls and used not only on the bench but on the splashback in the hidden pantry.

It’s joined by fluted cabinets, a chevron timber floor and delicate glass pendants. “I’m also a huge fan of sheer curtains in our kitchens as they add softness and layers to a space, as does feature lighting,” says Rowson.

Bold & brave

Being brave isn’t about having a whole kitchen in strong, bold colours, says Lou Barker. Her own kitchen, (top photo, right), has bright colour only on the bottom cabinets so as not to be overwhelming.

She advises starting small and in a controlled way: “Try to stick to three colours to start and choose colours opposite each other on the colour spectrum. Then you can add colourful accessories as well. You don’t have to paint your entire kitchen in bright colours, just choose certain areas.”

She feels that strong colour complements other materials like timber, concrete and stone. “A kitchen is the hub of the home, so you want it to be inviting.”

Using nature

Natural materials such as stone and timber have personality, are timeless and are better for the environment, says designer Natalie Du Bois. Combining natural products and textures, along with curves such as at the bench end, also achieves a harmonious feel.

“Environmental influences like this kitchen’s coastal setting and its mid-century style also infl uenced my choice of timber floors and cabinetry, and the decision to keep the benchtop natural and light. I love working with natural materials because they are real and have a certain history. There is also much less processing involved in these types of materials.”

Going dark

Elegant and dramatic, kitchens using a dark scheme evoke a sense of mystery but also of solidity. For this Christchurch kitchen, above, Lume Design used a chocolate-toned American oak to bring visual warmth to an open space that had cathedral ceilings and polished concrete floors.

“The deeper tones were vital in grounding the space. Thoughtful combinations of stained recut American white oak panels and brushed stainless steel form the basis of the kitchen’s cabinets and island.

“Negative detailing allows the satin finish benchtop to seemingly float on the surface of the island,” says Melissa Merrin of Lume Design.

Traditional

A classic timeless kitchen will always feel inviting – a place in which you are happy to spend time, says Australian designer Charlotte Coote.

The green cabinetry in her own kitchen, above, is balanced by the limestone floor, and the polished nickel hardware and glass bell pendants add to the rich mix of finishes and materials that is so important with this style of kitchen.

Antique-style furniture adds to the evocative and layered look.