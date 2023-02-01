Protect your garden to keep the fruit and vegetables coming

The branches of apple and pear trees can easily break when laden, so prop them up with forked stakes or branches.

Got a good garden going? Now’s the time to protect all your hard work.

With summer in full swing, you’ll want to make sure your fruit-laden plants have extra support, as well as keep an eye out for thrips to keep diseases under control.

You’ll also want to give stonefruit a summer prune and ensure your plants have plenty of moisture under that hot summer sun.

Read on for more tips on what needs to be done in the garden this month.

Reinforce weighty crops

There’s nothing quite so heart-breaking as losing your near-ripened crop to summer storm damage.

Avoid disappointment: insert an extra stake or two to secure fruit-laden tomatoes, eggplants and capsicums, and provide fabric hammocks or makeshift slings for climbing melons, squash and pumpkins (this is only necessary if you’ve trained them to climb).

Google “pumpkin hammock” for ideas or try this crochet sling for a crafty alternative.

If you have blocks of corn on the go, add sturdy corner stakes and encircle them with twine to prevent the towering stalks from flopping over in gusts.

Likewise, the branches of apple and pear trees can easily break when laden, so prop them up with forked stakes or branches. Or you could use wooden fence paling with V-shapes cut out at the top as makeshift crutches.

Weeds grow quickly and spread vigorously, either by seed or rhizomes and underground roots.

Watch for thrips

These sap suckers scrape the surface of leaves to get at the juicy sap inside. Hidden underneath leaves, populations build up quickly (the cycle from egg to adult can be less than 16 days in warm weather with 12–15 generations a year).

Treat as soon as you spot damage as thrips spread viral diseases as well as make plants look unsightly. Look for leaves with silvery grey or yellowish stippled markings, and remove.

Garden Pest & Disease Control author Bill Brett recommends using Yates Mavrik plus Grosafe Enspray 99 if plants are in flower or likely to flower within three weeks. You could also try Naturally Neem.

All are fine on edible plants and work by direct contact, so make sure all surfaces are well covered with spray.

Propagate strawberries

As summer draws to a close, so, too, does strawberry production. Once fruiting has almost finished, the plants start sending out long runners. Baby plants will form along these snaking tendrils and quickly start to form root systems of their own.

These babies are genetically identical to the parent plant and are the perfect way to increase your strawberry stock for free.

The easiest way to help them along is to peg the plantlets into the ground so that they’re secure and won’t be disturbed.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Strawberry production will soon be finished.

If you’re growing strawberries in pots, simply place small containers of soil or potting mix beneath each plantlet and peg them in. Once they take root, snip the umbilical cord to the parent plant and leave them growing until you’re ready to shift them somewhere else in your garden.

Grow sage

Get sage started now for winter roasts. Sage is cold hardy but does best in a sunny location with free-draining soil. If yours gets waterlogged over winter, grow in pots. Now’s a great time to propagate existing plants too.

Take a bendy stem and peg it to the soil. Cover with more soil and keep moist. Once roots have formed, remove from the parent plant and pot up or transplant elsewhere.

Give stonefruit a summer prune

We often think of pruning as a winter activity, when in fact you should prune at different times of year depending on the desired outcome. In winter, you are pruning for shape; in summer you are pruning to control size.

Peaches and nectarines are prone to bacterial blast, silver leaf and leaf curl, and pruning on a warm, dry day will help stop the spread of the disease spores.

Kate Marshall demonstrates how to prune fruit trees to a vase shape. The open centre allows better air flow which reduces disease in stonefruit such as plums, peaches, apricots and nectarines.

Plum trees aren’t so vulnerable to these infections, but a summer prune means the regrowth will be less vigorous, so it’s a good way to control a plum tree that’s outgrowing its present location.

On every other fruit tree (except citrus), just prune off any dead, diseased and damaged growth and remove suckers.

Cover up

Keep sowing or planting out punnets of leeks, kale, swedes, cauliflowers and cabbages.

If possible, cover your cabbages, caulis and broccoli with fine bird netting to keep white cabbage butterflies off. Always keep seeds moist until they germinate.

If direct sowing, rig up a little shade cloth tent to drape over your rows; if you’re raising seeds in trays, keep out of direct sunlight until they’ve germinated, as seed-raising mix can dry out rapidly.

Water zucchini plants

Zucchini plants require consistent and even moisture to prevent drought stress and diseases such as blossom end rot. However, zucchini plants often wilt in the hot sun even when the soil is wet.

If your plants don’t recover once the sun goes down, give them a long, deep water. If they recover on their own without watering, midday wilting is not an issue for concern.

adobe stock Consistent and even moisture is necessary to prevent drought stress and diseases in zucchini plants.

Stay hydrated

If a pot gets too dry, the soil becomes hydrophobic and actually repels water. It just runs through the pot and out the drainage holes.

Rehydrate small pots by placing them in a large bucket of water until no more bubbles pop to the surface.

For large pots, be prepared to water several times about 10 minutes apart, a little bit at a time, until the soil is saturated.

This guide is an extract from NZ Gardener magazine's Garden Diary 2023, which is available now. For more monthly garden advice and know-how, check out NZ Gardener magazine.