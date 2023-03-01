Keep your garden going strong into autumn

Are your citrus dropping their developing fruit? They may be heat stressed.

If the summer heat has done a number on your plants, now’s the time to take action.

Make sure your citrus trees are getting plenty of water and nutrients and don’t forget about your compost heap – it needs moisture, too.

But try to go easy on the fertiliser, or you’ll be dealing with aphids in your leafy plants.

Read on for more tips on what to tackle in the edible garden this month.

Out with the old

Summer crops will still be cropping but no matter how warm it feels where you are, they’ll all be over soon!

As you pull out your tomatoes, peppers, beans and eggplants, fill any gaps with veges for winter and spring harvests.

Remember to protect all brassica seedlings from cabbage white butterflies, which are still on the wing looking for places to lay eggs. Cover them with a physical barrier such as a net curtain or horticultural mesh. Prop the nets up with hoops or stakes.

Water your compost heap

Edward Howell/unsplash Don’t forget to water your compost heap during dry, hot weather.

A compost heap needs moisture during dry, hot weather just as much as garden beds. All the microbes that work there, along with fungi and bacteria, need water in order to survive and operate (break down materials) effectively.

Compost can get so dry that it becomes hydrophobic and repels water instead of absorbing it. At this time, your heap will experience a loss of microbial diversity.

Watering from the top may not be enough to dampen the whole heap as water will just run straight through. Turn the heap and dampen each layer as you go. Add dolomite lime, sheep pellets or blood and bone between each layer to kick-start the heap back into action.

PIXABAY Rhubarb likes a spot with deep, moist soil and plenty of sunshine.

Rhubarb

Plant rhubarb now while the soil is still warm. Give it a spot with deep, moist soil and plenty of sunshine.

Dig in aged chook poo or manure, compost, sheep pellets... whatever you have. Rhubarb is a gross feeder.

Plant Florence fennel

ADOBE STOCK Florence fennel prefers an alkaline soil.

Keep Florence fennel happy by growing it in autumn and spring rather than over the heat of summer. Sow seed direct or plant seedlings in full sun and free-draining, well-tilled soil.

This crop prefers an alkaline soil, so add lime before planting. As the bulbous base begins to swell, mound up the soil around it to keep it upright and white.

Bulbs can be harvested from the size of hens’ eggs up to fist size or bigger, but smaller bulbs are generally the sweetest. If you cut off the bulb above the ground, new bulbs will grow from side shoots.

Don’t overfeed your crops

Leafy plants such as basil and lettuce like a reasonable amount of fertiliser to promote growth, but don’t overdo it. Too much will attract aphids. Aphids love nitrogen and are lured by the soft new growth of plants that are high in nitrogen. Avoid overfeeding with nitrogen-based soluble fertilisers.

Drought also attracts aphids, as sugars and nitrogen become concentrated in drought-stricken plants.

ALEXRATHS / 123RF/Stuff Too much fertiliser can lead to aphids in your lettuce crop.

Try Hugelkultur

Literally translating as hill culture, this permaculture method involves growing crops on mounded beds that have a foundation of fresh or rotting branches covered in compostable materials and soil.

It’s a convenient and easy alternative to raised beds and can be made any length or width. And as the wood breaks down, it generates heat which enables you to extend the season.

Get Growing reader Christine Bensen is a fan.

“I inadvertently got into hugelkultur when I was doing my first permaculture bed. I didn’t have enough material to create a large raised bed, so laid a thick bed of twiggy branches first, which I covered with dirt I scrounged from other beds. Perennials were planted with a good dollop of compost to help them along. The first year was OK, but the next year was truly astonishing. Then I realised that those twiggy branches were breaking down and probably growing beneficial fungal.”

Use a mix of soft (fast-composting) and hard (longlasting) woody base materials. Sawdust, woodchips and twigs can be used to fill gaps in the woody base. Avoid any material that has the potential to sprout, such as willow.

A simple bed may be covered in a layer of aged animal manure or compost followed by a layer of garden soil or top soil. But these can also be applied in multiple layers with any compostable materials in a lasagne fashion.

Crops can be planted immediately.

Feed and water citrus

If your citrus are dropping their developing fruit, it may be a sign that they are heat stressed. It’s normal for young trees to drop flowers and small fruit because they’re not yet old enough to support a larger crop, but continuous fruit drop at this time of year is likely to be due to lack of moisture.

Top tips to keep your citrus trees healthy and productive.

Citrus have shallow, fibrous roots that are prone to drying out, and dropping their fruit is a survival mechanism. Alleviate their heat stroke by watering them a couple of times, more often for potted citrus.

You can also increase moisture around their roots by laying mulch around their base (keep it from touching the trunk though to avoid rot).

Yellowing leaves are a sign of nutrient deficiency in citrus. Feed with a citrus-specific product, such as Daltons Garden Time Fruit & Citrus Fertiliser to give them the minerals and trace elements they need.

This guide is an extract from NZ Gardener magazine's Garden Diary 2023, which is available now. For more monthly garden advice and know-how, check out NZ Gardener magazine.