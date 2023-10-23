Craft an outdoor lifestyle

An outdoor room can transform the way you live both outside and in.

If you're thinking about reconfiguring your home to make more space, cast your eye outside the window and consider the opportunities that already exist within your garden. 'Tis the season of the outdoor room.

An outdoor room is a space that is befitting of the kiwi lifestyle and, when done well, can transform the way you live both outside and in.

Outdoor rooms provide opportunity for essentials such as warmth and shelter but where they really come into their own is in the creation of different zones for entertaining, preparing food, relaxation and play all while extending the boundaries of your existing home. Through thoughtful landscaping and creative placement, an outdoor room can provide a feast of opportunity.

Working from the ground up, a deck is a great place to start. Whether its on one level to create a uniform foundation or on different levels to offer variety and help define your outdoor zones, there is a range of options and aesthetics your landscaper can work with.

SUPPLIED A deck is a great way to create a uniform foundation outdoors and provides an entertaining space.

Radiata pine provides a natural and traditional look which tends to be popular among families on a budget. It does need to be cleaned and stained regularly to keep it looking its best. Modified pine and hardwood are both options which require more budget but will stand the test of time.

Composite decking is often hailed as the future of decking. A blend of recycled wood fibre and plastic, it comes at a higher price point but requires little maintenance - making it more cost effective over time.

With the foundation in place, the next step is to think about shade and shelter. A wooden pergola is a great option and while the obvious choice is to position it above your deck, you may choose to have it off to the side to create a separate sheltered retreat within your outdoor area. Think lovers' bench, garden swing or perhaps a sandpit for the kids. Trailing vines or creepers add a touch of romance and help bed your pergola into the garden surrounds. Ask your builder or landscaper to top it with translucent roofing and you'll get the light you want while keeping out rain and UV rays.

SUPPLIED A pergola is a great option and creates a separate sheltered retreat within your outdoor area.

Paving is a great way to both create and connect spaces. Whether it's used in a practical patio to support an outdoor kitchen or spa pool or to create meandering paths a la Secret Garden, paving can bring your zones together.

The popular choice for paving is usually concrete or natural stone, both hard-wearing classics. But there's also decorative stones which allow you to play with colour and texture at a relatively low cost. This is also your chance to incorporate permeable paving which, when laid correctly, can help manage stormwater runoff, reducing the risk of flooding.

A good fence is essential for security and privacy and defines the garden boundary. But it can also be used as a tool to create screens, gateways and support for climbing plants to further define different spaces.

SUPPLIED Glass fences offer safety and a touch of the high-end without interrupting the view.

When it comes to fencing, timber has been the go-to for Kiwis for generations, but it's not your landscaper's only option. Metal and composite fences are growing more popular thanks to their low maintenance requirements and the privacy they afford. Glass fences offer safety and a touch of the high-end without interrupting the view.

Once your outdoor room is in place, it's time to style it. Bring in the outdoor furniture, heating, lighting, plants and go to town! This is where you can really help theme your space and further define the different spaces to help bed your room in.

