Family living in Feilding

Victoria and Angus Hazlett designed their bright, white and welcoming home in the Manawatū with one eye on the present and the other looking confidently into the future. The single-level, four-bedroom home has already seen them through a major life transition as they welcomed a new baby, and the couple look forward to growing as a family in their dream home on its semi-rural site just outside Feilding.

The section appealed because it offered plenty of sun and was close enough to town to allow for an easy commute, but far enough away to provide a calm and relaxing haven. Victoria and Angus are longtime fans of the Scandinavian aesthetic and knew they wanted lots of white and natural wood in their home, but were grateful for the help of their architectural designer Olivia Parker to guide them through some of the major design decisions.

"Our architect was amazing. Since it was our first time building, we didn't really know exactly what we wanted," says Victoria. "We just sent her a wish list and she came back with some concepts and drawings, and we worked through them to get to the house we are in now."

The 317m2 home features large open-plan areas ideal for family life and entertaining, with bifold doors to create indoor- outdoor flow. While their family is currently small, the couple like the way they can close off some of the bedrooms and a second living area to make the house cosier and easier to heat.

In keeping with their desire for a modern yet classic home, they chose Oblique™ Weatherboard by James Hardie, installed vertically. It's painted with Dulux Half Mt Aspiring to reflect the interior palette.

"A lot of people recommended James Hardie products to us and we knew they were going to be easy-care," says Victoria. "It looks tidy, smart and modern. We are very excited to build our family and live in this home for a very long time and that's why we chose James Hardie."

Life with a newborn is very busy and the couple (along with Bill the Jack Russell dog) love the way their new home has become the perfect base for friends and family to enjoy get-togethers. The pitched ceiling in the living area helps create the feeling of plenty of space, and the built-in fireplace and LouvreTec roof over the outdoor area mean the entire property can be enjoyed, no matter the weather.

"We wanted to create a very homely home that makes our family feel comfy and relaxed."

In conversation

A tip for others looking to build:

Position your home to take advantage of the sun. The kids' bedrooms face east so they get all the beautiful morning sun, and ours is west-facing so we get the last of the evening sun. Think about creating a beautiful indoor-outdoor flow so you can use your spaces in different seasons.

Best piece of advice you received:

It is inevitable there will be delays in the process so don't panic when they happen. You're going to be living in your house for a long time so a one-month delay is nothing in the larger scheme of things.

Best seat in the house:

In front of the fire in the living area looking out onto the surrounding farmland.

If there was one thing you could do differently, it would be:

Plan the landscaping with the build.

Best money spent on the house:

All of it! We are so excited to have built this beautiful home for our growing family.

Key contacts

Builder Narley Construction

Building merchant Central ITM Feilding

Architect Olivia Parker, Double Black Architecture

Flooring Flooring Xtra, Feilding

Interiors Harris Decorating, Orlando Store, ABI Interiors

Fireplaces Horizon (indoor), Tricklebanks (outdoor), Turfrey (outdoor)

Electrician Groombridge Electrical

