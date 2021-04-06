Recipe: Puffed Cheese Breads with Chilli Salt

The batter for these quick-mix mini buns can be made several days in advance if desired, and stored covered in the fridge until you’re ready to bake.

PUFFED CHEESE BREADS WITH CHILLI SALT

Makes about 38

Ingredients

1½ cups flour

1¼ cups low-fat milk

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups (about 100g) grated gruyere or Swiss-style cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

Chilli salt

2 tablespoons flaky sea salt

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

¼ teaspoon hot smoked paprika

Method

Heat oven to 200C. Lightly grease mini muffin pans.

Place all the cheese bread ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until smooth. Fill each muffin pan almost to the top and bake for about 12 minutes until puffed and lightly golden on top.

Serve hot, sprinkled with the chilli salt made by combining all the salt ingredients.