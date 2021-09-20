Views or art? It's hard to know where to look at this Wellington villa

Forget downsizing and try rightsizing, say this stylish couple of their Auckland apartment

You’ll run out of fingers counting the number of renovations Iain Stewart and Allen Maher have successfully completed.

From apartments and villas to Briarwood, an elegant five-star boutique hotel in the Wairarapa they ran for five years, this creative couple welcome the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and turn a space into their own.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Iain Stewart and Allen Maher relax in the upstairs study at their Wellington home with Poppie the French bulldog; the stained glass window features a poppy flower, a motif thatâs repeated in stained glass windows throughout the house.

Their careers have been just as varied – currently Allen works in IT while Iain is a real estate agent. They also owned the Wellington franchise of high-end furniture store Apartmento for 10 years.

Back in 2014, life was going swimmingly with Iain running Briarwood and Allen driving into Wellington from the Wairarapa each day for work. But when Allen had a serious car accident on the way home, the pair realised they were tired of commuting.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden A Como table and Weeva chairs from Apartmento sit in the study's bay window, which catches the late afternoon sun; the print is by Slim Aarons and the ceramic artworks are Candyman by Simon Lewis-Wards, bought on a recent trip to WÄnaka.

They started looking at houses in Wellington, preferably a two-bedroom cottage in an inner-city suburb. Instead, they stumbled upon this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sprawls over 280sqm in the heart of Hātaitai.

“Our initial thought was, it’s way too big for the two of us,” says Iain. “But we fell in love with the views across the water and out to the airport. It was a case of, imagine waking up to this view every day!”

So they took the plunge, buying the 1915-built house in December 2015, even though it wasn’t close to being their dream home. “It was really dark and had a heavy feel, thanks to the abundance of original rimu wood,” remembers Allen.

Within a few months of moving in, they’d called in the cavalry to help transform the house. “We’re confident decision-makers and don’t muck about,” says Iain.

That included having the house re-roofed and rewired, as well as painting it inside and out. “Our usual decorating formula with all our renovations is white walls, dark floorboards and white shutters which not only look good, they also hide less-than-desirable windows,” says Allen.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The master bedroom now sports a large walk-in wardrobe; fittings in the ensuite are from Mico and the tile-look vinyl flooring is from Flooring Xtra.

The biggest structural change occurred on the second floor, where the couple borrowed space from a large sunroom to create a generous walk-in wardrobe off the main bedroom. That allows a seamless flow from the bedroom through the wardrobe and into the ensuite. It also allowed the couple to re-purpose the original built-in wardrobes for shoe storage.

As with all the bedrooms, the neutral tones in the master suite create a restful space, offset by artwork such as the bold floral photograph above the bed. “I bought it in Amsterdam as my 50th birthday present,” says Iain.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The master bedroom has expansive views over Evans Bay with the armchairs being a perfect spot for morning coffee; the artwork above the bed was bought while on holiday in Amsterdam, the bedlinen is by Frette and the Tolomeo bedside lamp by Artemide is from ECC.

Art is a major theme in this house, with Allen starting his collection 20 years ago. “I started with two Dick Frizzell lithographs which I had framed and have been to six or seven houses with us.” They’re still here, hanging on the gallery wall in the stairwell.

Scattered throughout the house are pieces by artists Jane Kellahan, friend and fellow Wellingtonian Diana Bidwill and Michael Parekōwhai.

The couple are also drawn to quirky sculpture and ceramics, with Allen’s pride and joy – 30 or so John Parker white ceramics – displayed on a sideboard from Apartmento that they’ve owned for two decades.

Downstairs in the living room, Iain and Allen opted to retain the home’s striking original inglenook fireplace. “It’s part of the fabric of the house and the wood really pops against the contemporary white walls and furnishings,” says Iain. “It also makes the room lovely and cosy in winter.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The inglenook fireplace in the main living room is one of the period features of the house that has remained untouched; the couple say it's a favourite spot in winter.

The couple chose clean lines and a black and white theme for the three bathrooms, replacing toilets and vanities. The downstairs laundry was carved out of a run-down room. They added sleek white cabinetry, a wine fridge (to go with the wine cellar in the downstairs hall) and installed a Samsung AirDresser that dries clothes and dry-cleans Iain’s suits. “It’s one of the best things we’ve ever bought,” he laughs.

Outside, a fence was added at the front of the house to keep their beloved French bulldog, Poppie, from escaping. Their back garden is where they made a large number of changes, removing trees, and adding a fire pit and crisp white garden furniture.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The home's black and white colour palette offsets the buxus balls in oversized Serralunga pots; the two Cape Cod chairs are positioned to catch the late afternoon sun and got a lot of use during lockdown, especially at cocktail hour.

Almost seven years after moving in, they’re still not finished. The last piece of the renovation jigsaw, they say, is to tackle the kitchen. “It’s perfectly serviceable but was last renovated 20 years ago so is in need of an update,” says Allen. They plan to add a larger kitchen island and install the marble benchtops they usually add to every house.

“Once that’s done, we can sit back and relax,” says Iain. “This will be our home for probably the next five or so years but after that we might get that two-bedroom cottage after all.”

Q&A with Iain Stewart & Allen Maher

Best money you spent: Having the radiator central heating installed throughout the house this year. (Iain)

The Skygarden lights in the entry hall and front office which we bought many years ago but never had the right house to hang them in. With the height of these ceilings and the scale of the rooms, we knew they’d work here. (Allen)

Your favourite part of the house: The master bedroom is my favourite. The room is generous and we’ve kept it simple because the hero is the view – it looks out over Evans Bay, the airport and onto Cook Strait. Seeing the water creates a very relaxed vibe. (Iain)

The downstairs living room. It’s a calm space with neutral tones, the furniture is in scale and the character fireplace makes the room feel like it has a heart. (Allen)

Decorating advice: You can’t beat a neutral colour palette – it really is timeless. All our houses (apart from the yellow and purple rooms we had in 1996) have been white or off-white, and we’ve introduced colour with art. (Iain)

I’m all about having clutter if you want or having a pared-back contemporary feel – your home should make you feel relaxed and happy. (Allen)

What’s great about living here: Hātaitai has a lovely urban feel with great coffee and craft beer. The village is a good meeting spot for locals. (Iain)

It’s a wonderful supportive community. (Allen)