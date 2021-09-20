'Rightsizing' their home has worked for this Auckland couple

Rightsizing. It’s a word that has come to carry real meaning for Lorraine and Ian West in the past year or so. When the couple sold their 1920s home in Auckland’s Parnell and bought an apartment half its size, it was not a compromise. The beautiful new space fits them like an elegant glove.

Lorraine, who has worked in the fashion industry for all of her career, knew moving to a 110sqm pad would involve an edit of their possessions – but she saw it as an adventure and an important first step in a new journey. “In the short to medium term, we hope to be able to travel,” she says.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A leather vintage chair, found at a second-hand shop, is the ideal place for Lorraine West to sit with a cup of tea and look out at the urban scene from her Auckland apartment.

Finding the right three-bedroom, two-bathroom place was more challenging. Most had rooms that were too small; others were not cost-effective – “you were paying too much for a tiny peep of the sea” – and there were plenty where the quality of the fit out didn’t meet the grade. It was a steep learning curve.

So, when the couple found this contemporary building in Mt Eden, with its industrial-style palette of concrete block and steel beam construction, they knew they had met their match. The kitchen had beautiful engineered stone benchtops, the bathrooms were tiled floor-to-ceiling and beyond the front door, there was an entry hall where fabulous first impressions could be made. “In so many apartments, you step straight into the living room,” says Lorraine.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A pot plant garden on the balcony includes a griselinia that disguises the air-conditioning unit â the garden gives the couple a greener outlook and screens the living room from the apartment block across the road; the round mirror above the Dawson & Co sofa is from A&C Homestore.

Apart from the uptown location, which meant cafes, restaurants and the shops were within walking distance, there was the bonus of two carparks and two storage facilities in the basement. Editing down is all very well, but a gal’s gotta have options.

Before they moved in, the couple replaced the carpets with a woollen version, installed a second oven – Lorraine loves to cook and bake – and re-fitted the wardrobes. “I gave 10 cartons of clothes away to the op shop and the deal was that Ian got to use the wardrobes in the two spare bedrooms and I had exclusive use of the walk-in one in the main suite.”

After painting the walls white, Lorraine began to layer up the interiors. “Although black and white is the foundation of my style, I do like a bit of colour,” she says.

Nobody could accuse her of creating a plain, characterless box. Take the entrance hall – wrapped in dreamy Fornasetti wallpaper, it’s an expression of eclecticism. An ornate French chair, a Trade Me find reupholstered in a classic black-and-white fabric, sits alongside an antique burl wood dresser, and is finished with a beaded cushion with pop art-style luscious red lips. The space may be small, but the statement is larger than life.

Although Lorraine is currently studying at the Nanette Cameron School of Interior Design, it’s obvious she already knows her stuff. Every corner of the apartment is co-ordinated by collection and by colour in a superb demonstration of design discipline. On the open shelves in the kitchen, Lorraine has assembled green and amber glassware and a grouping of white pottery. A striking black candelabra and a bulbous smoky glass vase filled with white blooms are echoed in the mirror-like splashback.

“I believe every room should have a mirror or a play of light,” says Lorraine. “We use table lamps a lot more than we did in our larger home. I think it’s because there we tended to look outwards to the garden, whereas here the focus is on the interior detail – it’s a different mindset.”

A marble-topped oval dining table is perfectly proportioned for the petite open-plan living zone, its tulip base keeping the mood refined, while its polished top reflects the shapes and shadows of the room.

Although the Wests had to put their bigger furniture pieces in storage, there are several zones in the living room, including a reading corner with a tan leather chair. A lamp with a russet-hued base carries on the theme and abstract black artworks pair with a Gordon Walters fabric on a scatter cushion to extend the monochrome link.

The couple’s art helps to transform the apartment from standard to show-stopper. Often it sets the agenda. A print of Manhattan sets up a smart mid-century theme in what Lorraine calls her East Coast bedroom. “I used to visit New York a fair bit because of my roles in the fashion industry with multiple global brands,” explains Lorraine.

Another bedroom is dedicated to US West Coast style, with a fresh palette of corals and pinks – and a vintage bamboo bedhead painted yellow. “We stayed at The Beverly Hills Hotel on one holiday and the photographic print here reminds me of that.”

The light-filled main bedroom opens off the living area and has a more subdued scheme. It’s cleverly designed to be private so even when visitors are in residence, Lorraine keeps the door open and has positioned a little table with a vase to draw the eye.

This outgoing couple love to entertain and find that, because many of their friends have moved out of town, their little home is in hot demand for sleepovers. Of course, when the beach or the bush calls, the favour is returned.

When the time is right, the couple, who hail from Scotland, might buy a second property overseas. While the apartment keys into that lock-it-and-leave future, it also emboldens their here and now. Lorraine has joined the body corporate committee and is getting more involved with the local uptown community. “We are big-city people,” she says. “We like the buzz of it.”

Q&A with Ian & Lorraine West

Advice for people who are rightsizing: Ensure you have extra storage outside the apartment and change things out seasonally. We only keep some of our towels and sheets here and even our big platters stay in the basement storage until we host bigger dinner parties. (Lorraine)

Crafting a cohesive look: Stay true to what you love and what feels comfortable for you. I do a lot of online research following my favourite interior designers, such as Kelly Wearstler, but the biggest influence has always been travel and I am still an avid interior design magazine and book buyer. (Lorraine)

Favourite local places to eat: Twenty Three cafe and Frasers for coffee and brunch, a glass of wine at The Corner Store and then night-time eateries Al Volo for great pizza and pasta, and Xoong for amazing Asian fusion. (Ian)

The impact of apartment living on our lifestyle: It’s much the same, as we have been living in the city since 1994, but we now tend to book more weekends away to get our fill of green space, given we have no garden – which is the biggest change. A little garden cottage in the Cotswolds or Tuscany is the next planned dream purchase in 2022! (Ian)

Next purchase for the apartment: The next buy will always be wall art since our possessions in general are constantly being edited, curated and kept to a minimum. Editing and curating are staple words now we are rightsizing. (Lorraine)