Discover Martinborough's clever home of two halves

The dining table in Sarah Hensley's home was an important part of family life in Sydney: "It's one of those tables where people studied for exams, there were Christmas dinners, we played Monopoly, babies were fed at that table." Sarah and cat Fang under Piera McArthur's Dinner with the Bishop.

Sarah Hensley lives in a house of two halves. The front part of her artful Martinborough cottage was designed for a couple to live in, or in Sarah’s case, “one woman and her cat and dog”.

The back half is for guests, with a separate entrance, “so when friends are staying or the kids are here, as they were in [the 2020] lockdown, it expands. And then when it’s just me, it gets cosy and manageable again.”

READ MORE:

* Old Otago post office now a super-cute home

* Uninterrupted views make this Otago home something special

* It was written in the stars for this Dunedin family's home-building dreams



That’s not the house’s only clever feature. While it’s 40m long, it’s only one room (6m) wide. The rooms are linked by a long corridor to the side, which Sarah uses as a family photo and art gallery.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The eco-friendly design of the house, with its double glazing and north-facing concrete walls that "soak in the sun", ensures that the open fire in the living room is "purely for cheerfulness"; hanging above it is Max Gimblett's Between These Islands, named after a Charles Brasch poem about leaving and reuniting - for Sarah, it also represents her lives in Sydney and Martinborough; the little blue armchair was a find from Featherston antique dealer Campbell Moon of Marsden Antiques and the round coffee tables are from Coco Republic.

It’s a bit like living in a railway carriage, she admits. “It’s like a house that’s been put through a hot wash, really. Everything is here. Tiny little laundry, tiny little loos. Everything you need but probably half the size that it would be in an older house.”

Clinical psychologist Sarah spent 20 years in Sydney, raising her family (she has three children – Jono, Alex and Juliet) in a large Federation villa. She returned to New Zealand two years ago, choosing Martinborough because her father and both sisters live there so it’s “the place that most feels like home”.

House-hunting from Sydney proved a challenge. Sarah had looked at a few places before the real estate agent mentioned a new listing not yet on the market. “I think it might be what you’re looking for.” Built in 2006, the house was designed by Bonnifait + Giesen Atelierworkshop Architects.

Sarah only had an hour to look around before she flew back to Sydney but she knew this was the one. “It really was the light that struck me. It was on a sunny still November day and all of these doors were open to the garden and that quality of the New Zealand light…” It was golden and warm, open and quiet, she says. “I knew when I saw it that I could live here and that it would work.”

Time – and lockdown – have proved her right. “Everything I’ve discovered about this house since then has delighted me. How beautifully things have been done; how carefully they’ve been thought out.” Each room has its own vista into a corresponding garden room; each space has its own architectural interest.

“There’s no place where you’re standing chopping or doing dishes anywhere where you can’t look at something.” Though occasionally, that’s not such a good thing. In the mornings, Sarah says ruefully, she can lie in bed and “unfortunately, you can see the rabbits eating my roses”.

The steeply raked ceilings in the living space and hallway, with their crisp angles reminiscent of sharply folded origami, ensure that you never feel closed in. They did, however, cause builder David Borman more than a few problems. Built from French poplar, every piece had to be cut exactly to size and painstakingly slotted in. “Apparently, it just about did their heads in,” says Sarah.

And, like origami, the house’s cleverness continues to unfold. The kitchen, for instance. “I can stand here and empty the dishwasher and I hardly have to move. It’s perfectly easy to make cheese on toast just for me and then again if it’s 15 people for Christmas dinner it does that as well.”

That came in rather handy during 2020 when her two youngest children, Alex, in Sydney, and Juliet, studying at the University of Otago, came home for lockdown. “The house magically got bigger to allow for a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old all doing their Zoom lectures and tutorials.”

Sarah found the original bright yellow kitchen “a bit Lego-ish” so now it’s a serene white. She added a boardwalk and verandah, and changed the entranceway to create transitional spaces between indoors and out.

“You were either outside in the pouring rain or you were inside. There was nowhere to be able to put things down and take off your coat and gumboots.”

She also added a gypsy-style caravan to the garden and built a swimming pool, much to the delight of the neighbourhood children. “With my children grown up, it’s just nice to have kids around the place.”

Even some of Sarah’s much-loved furniture from Sydney has settled into the new space – “paintings and my dining room table and a few bits and pieces” have all happily found the right spot.

Work, too, has slotted into place. “I set up a practice in Greytown so I have, at long, long last, this lovely balance of home and work. I have the most beautiful drives to work, seeing snow on the Tararuas in winter, and blossoms, lambs and green grass in spring, and then, as summer comes in, things drying off and turning gold.

“I hope I don’t sound ridiculously Pollyanna-ishly happy about things,” says Sarah, “but it’s amazing how well it’s worked. This house has really been on my side.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Neighbourhood kids love to use the pool in summer; to its left is the enclosed garden where son Jono asked his partner, Nathalie, to marry him last year, now forever known as the "engagement garden"; the house was built as a series of single rooms linked by a long hallway, rather like an old-fashioned train carriage.

Q&A with Sarah Hensley

Best thing about coming home to New Zealand: As the Māori proverb goes, it is people – my family and old friends. The wonderful, kind, knowledgeable people of Martinborough and New Zealanders in general. It is inspiring to be in a place where people are so innovative and practical.

Best neighbourhood attraction: The Putangirua Pinnacles walk is breathtaking – the limestone cliffs were a location for The Lord of the Rings films. And the Rapaki Walk offers beautiful views of the Wairarapa Valley.

One thing you must do: Starting at the Martinborough Square, walk around visiting the shops, bars and cafes. Maybe have lunch in the sun and watch the world, and its amazing range of dogs, go by.

Best place for coffee: If you want to go where the locals go, try Kitcheners.

Favourite local shops: The Martinborough Bookshop has one of the cleverest and extensive selection of books you could find anywhere. The shop is lovely and the service is great. Schmid Gallery has beautiful jewellery and will also collaborate happily so you can make your own design.

Best time to visit: Autumn. Warm days and cool nights, the trees are changing colour, the vintage is happening and the town is humming.