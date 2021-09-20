Quick and impressive ways with ginger

Sweet, savoury and everything in between – ginger is a versatile ingredient.

Julie Le Clerc/NZ House & Garden Gingerbread Baked Donuts

Gingerbread Baked Donuts

Fresh ginger, golden syrup, water, butter, brown sugar, plain flour, mixed spice, baking soda, icing sugar, lemon juice, crystallised ginger

Put 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger, ½ cup golden syrup, ¼ cup water, 40g butter and ¼ cup sugar in a pot and heat to melt the butter. Remove to cool. Sift 1 cup plain flour, 1 teaspoon mixed spice and ½ teaspoon baking soda into a bowl. Stir the wet mixture into the dry mixture to form a smooth batter, then pour into a 12-hole greased donut ring tin. Bake at 170°C for 10-12 minutes until set. Combine ½ cup icing sugar with enough lemon juice to make a runny icing; drizzle the icing over the donuts. Garnish with thinly sliced crystallised ginger, if desired. Makes 12 donuts

Julie Le Clerc/NZ House & Garden Ginger Spritzer

Ginger Spritzer

Fresh ginger, raw sugar, honey, lemon, water, soda water

Thinly slice 300g unpeeled fresh ginger and put in a pot with 1½ cups raw sugar, ½ cup honey, the peeled zest and juice of 1 lemon and 4 cups of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes to make a concentrated syrup. Cool then strain. Store in a sealed bottle. Splash some syrup into a glass; top up with ice and soda water to make a spritzer. Or use boiling water to make hot ginger tea. Makes 3-4 cups

Julie Le Clerc/NZ House & Garden Fresh Ginger Sauce

Fresh Ginger Sauce

Fresh ginger, onion, lemon, light soy, sauce, rice vinegar, coconut sugar or soft brown sugar

Peel and roughly chop 60g fresh ginger and place in a blender with 1 chopped onion, the grated zest and juice of ½ lemon, ¼ cup light soy sauce, ¼ cup rice vinegar and 1 tablespoon sugar. Blitz in short bursts to form a chunky, wet paste. Store in the fridge; use within 7 days. Use as a dipping sauce, dressing for noodles, tofu or vegetables, or as a marinade for poultry, meats or vegetables. Makes 1¼ cups

Julie Le Clerc/NZ House & Garden Japanese Pickled Ginger

Japanese Pickled Ginger

Fresh ginger, salt, rice vinegar, white sugar

Use young ginger root for this pickle, as it is more pliable. Put 350g peeled and thinly sliced fresh ginger in a colander; set over a bowl. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons salt and leave to drain for 1 hour. Rinse and dry the ginger slices with paper towels; place in a sterilised jar. Combine 1 cup rice vinegar and ¾ cup white sugar in a pot and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Pour the hot liquid over the ginger. Seal the jar and store in the fridge. Makes 1½ cups

Julie Le Clerc/NZ House & Garden Crystallised Ginger Slice

Crystallised Ginger Slice

Butter, caster sugar, vanilla extract, salt, fresh ginger, plain flour, crystallised ginger

Put 250g soft butter, ¾ cup caster sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, ¼ teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger in a large bowl. Use an electric mixer to beat until pale and creamy. Stir in 2¼ cups plain flour and

¾ cup thinly sliced crystallised ginger. Press the dough evenly into a baking paper-lined 20cm square tin. Chill for 30 minutes. Bake at 180°C for 35-40 minutes until golden brown. Cut while still warm. Makes 16 squares

