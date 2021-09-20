Meet the Maker: Korean New Zealand artist Emerita Baik

The courage of her Korean mother when moving to New Zealand without knowing how to speak English, then raising three children alone, provides constant inspiration for Wellington-based sculptor Emerita Baik, who wants her art to express how diversity can be beautiful and benefit relationships, communities and society. “Many migrants face difficult challenges within their everyday lives that are often overlooked,” she explains. “I believe creating awareness of those experiences is vital for migrants to be integrated within society.”

Supplied 'Head of a camel', 'Eyes of a rabbit' and 'Nose of a pig' by Emerita Baik.

Emerita, who studied at Central Saint Martins in London and Massey University in Wellington, enjoys experimenting with fabric, silicone moulding and casting polyurethane. “Exploring these materials and their contradicting relationships to articulate ideas relating to Korean migrant experiences interests me,” she says. “Fabric as a material can mean something very personal for everyone.”

The artist’s latest sculptures Head of a camel, Eyes of a rabbit and Nose of a pig are her first that merge polyurethane and fabric. Emerita is represented by Robert Heald Gallery in Wellington and is currently developing a new body of work exploring the Korean mythical creature Dokkaebi.

Visit instagram.com/emeritax.

Supplied Emerita Baik's favourite things.

EMERITA BAIK’S FAVOURITE THINGS

Candlelit dinner parties: Cooking gorgeous meals and sharing them with close friends. It's always an opportunity to celebrate the present moment.

Painting in the garden: Creating new works while soaking up the sunshine and listening to music.

Walking in nature: This helps me slow down, be present and refresh my mindset.

Breakfast in bed: Waking up and sipping a large cup of coffee along with some breakfast, slowly thinking about my plans for the day