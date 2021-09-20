My Space: Karen Woodhall of Steamy Sisters

An old industrial building in Thames is a perfect workplace for Karen Woodhall of Steamy Sisters.

What inspires you about the space? “My love of steampunk.After being on the foundation committee of Steampunk the Thames, the group that runs the annual arts festival, I really wanted steampunk to have a permanent home. I had collected many props and costumes which only got an outing once a year so when the owner of this building approached me almost two years ago and suggested I take over part of it, I jumped at the chance to curate all my steampunk goodies in one place. Judd’s Foundry is in the historic Grahamstown district of Thames and has been home to many creators and makers – the first iron was poured here in 1869. So I feel like I am just carrying the torch to keep the creativity going.”

What is steampunk? “Technically it’s a combination of Victoriana, imagination and originally re-designed technology. It’s been celebrated with a festival here in Thames since 2014. We are a little more relaxed on the interpretation of that here at Steamy Sisters and just want people to be creative and have some fun.”

What feelings does the space evoke? “It is a real place of gathering and community, a social space people seem to naturally gravitate towards. A sharing space where people just want to come look, create, play or simply chat. It sure has its challenges as a retail space. Effectively it’s just a big tin shed, so it’s noisy when it’s raining and like a fridge in the winter and a sauna in the summer, but that’s what you get in a character building. The property’s industrial history suits steampunk’s combination of the arts, science and technology.”

What is your role? “Chief corset advisor – owner/operator really but that sounds boring.”

Tell us about the outfit you’re wearing: “These are classic steampunk accessories really – top hat and goggles. I would love to wear steampunk every day but sometimes it’s just not practical to work in a corset and boots. My dog Sioux, an 11-year-old chihuahua, is my number one volunteer.”