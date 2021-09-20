Recipe: Spring Pea Soup with Soft Goats' Cheese

This light and luscious soup is ideal to serve on bright spring days when the air may be a little crisp and a bowl of soup is still appreciated.

SPRING PEA SOUP WITH SOFT GOATS’ CHEESE

Serves 6

Ingredients

2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 leeks, thinly sliced

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

4 cups shelled peas (fresh or frozen)

1 litre liquid vegetable or chicken stock

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, plus extra to garnish

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish

¼ cup fresh dill sprigs, plus extra to garnish

¼ cup cream

100g soft goats’ cheese, crumbled

Method

In a large pot, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the leeks, celery and garlic and sauté for 8 minutes until soft but not browned.

Stir in the peas and the stock and bring to the boil then turn down the heat, cover the pot and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the herbs and let sit for 5 minutes to wilt.

Transfer the mixture to a food processor or blender; blend until smooth. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper.

To serve, ladle the soup into bowls. Top with some goats’ cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. Garnish with fresh herbs.