Recipe: Spring Pea Soup with Soft Goats' Cheese
This light and luscious soup is ideal to serve on bright spring days when the air may be a little crisp and a bowl of soup is still appreciated.
Serves 6
Ingredients
2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 leeks, thinly sliced
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
4 cups shelled peas (fresh or frozen)
1 litre liquid vegetable or chicken stock
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, plus extra to garnish
¼ cup fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish
¼ cup fresh dill sprigs, plus extra to garnish
¼ cup cream
100g soft goats’ cheese, crumbled
Method
In a large pot, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the leeks, celery and garlic and sauté for 8 minutes until soft but not browned.
Stir in the peas and the stock and bring to the boil then turn down the heat, cover the pot and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, add the herbs and let sit for 5 minutes to wilt.
Transfer the mixture to a food processor or blender; blend until smooth. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper.
To serve, ladle the soup into bowls. Top with some goats’ cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. Garnish with fresh herbs.