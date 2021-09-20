Recipe: Green Goddess Lasagne

You can use traditional pasta sheets if preferred, but this courgette ribbon substitute is a light, fun and low-carb option. And with ricotta in place of traditional béchamel sauce, the whole dish is delightfully gluten-free.

GREEN GODDESS LASAGNE

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1.5kg (8-10) courgettes, ends trimmed

Olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

5 spring onions, thinly sliced

300g bunch broccolini or asparagus, thinly sliced

150g baby spinach leaves

1 cup cream

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

500g ricotta

100g parmesan, finely grated

Fresh basil leaves, to garnish

Method

Use a mandoline or vegetable peeler to thinly slice the courgettes lengthways. Reserve and finely chop any offcuts for the filling.

Preheat the oven grill on high. Lay courgette slices, not overlapping, over several baking sheets. Lightly brush the slices with oil and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Grill for 4 minutes on each side, to remove excess moisture but not brown. Set aside.

Heat a little oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic, spring onions and a little salt and sauté for 1 minute over medium heat. Add the broccolini or asparagus, courgette offcuts, spinach and cream to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the vegetables soften, stirring regularly. Purée half the mixture then recombine. Stir in the lemon zest, half the ricotta and half the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Spoon one-third of the vegetable mixture over the base of a 2-litre capacity, deep-sided lasagne dish. Top with a layer of courgette slices, arranged in rows. Repeat the layers, finishing with a layer of courgette slices. Spread the remaining ricotta evenly over the top. Arrange the remaining courgette slices on top, in rows or in a lattice pattern, if desired.

Finish with a drizzle of oil and a generous grating of parmesan. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until bubbling hot and golden brown. Garnish with basil leaves before serving.