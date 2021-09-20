Recipe: Steak & Shaved Vegetable Salad with Creamy Mustard Dressing

Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to finely shave the vegetables, which can be left crunchy and raw. Or feel free to very lightly blanch the vegetables.

Ingredients

500g sirloin or scotch fillet steak, at room temperature

Avocado oil or olive oil

Dressing:

2 tablespoons good-quality mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

⅓ cup extra virgin avocado oil or olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salad:

200g green beans or asparagus spears, shaved lengthways

¼ red cabbage, shredded

1 gala apple, thinly sliced into matchsticks

2 cups sugar snap peas, split lengthways

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup each fresh mint and parsley leaves, to garnish

Method

Trim the steaks of any excess fat. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Drizzle oil over both sides of the steak. When the pan starts to smoke, add the steak and cook for 2 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a plate to rest for 10 minutes.

Dressing: Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

Put all of the prepared salad ingredients into a large bowl. Pour half the dressing over the salad and toss to combine then place on a platter.

Thinly slice the steak across the grain and arrange over the salad. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and garnish with herbs. Serves 4

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Baked porridge with apple and blackberries

* Recipe: Spring chicken with edamame apple salad from My Food Bag

* Recipes: Brussels sprout salad, roast kumara with horopito mayo, and cauliflower mustard puree

