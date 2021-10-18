A Kāpiti family go half the size for double the pleasure

The built-in seat in the corner of the living area is like a day bed and is Rachel’s favourite spot; the armchairs are from CC Interiors, while the cushions on top are from Citta and Rachel found the coffee table at Artwood.

One of the joys of being an interior designer is experimenting with your own home, says Rachel Steinmetz. However, the Kāpiti-based woman describes herself as “the worst client’’, a fussy perfectionist who is determined to get the look she sets out to achieve.

A former hockey player for New Zealand, Rachel designed her family’s first home a decade ago on a Kāpiti lifestyle block. The classic European-style home was huge and sprawling, at more than 500sqm.

READ MORE:

* How to fit a family of five on a tiny Auckland site - and have room for a pool

* Take a nostalgia trip with this retro Waikanae Beach bach



About three years ago, Rachel and husband Paul, a former professional rugby player, decided to create a new home for their family – children Micah, 13, Luca, 11 and Quin, nine – on a 700sqm block of land in a subdivision near the Waikanae River in Paraparaumu. Paul had a couple of demands: he wanted a smaller, simpler home with a relaxed beachside vibe and less fuss.

Rachel was happy to go along with that, as long as it also satisfied her own wish-list. “I wanted a bit of a plantation vibe,” she says, but it also needed to be classic and timeless.

Their new home meets both briefs. Overlooking the Waikanae Reserve, it’s about half the size of their last house, and if you blink you could be in Bali. It featured on the NZ House & Garden Tours earlier this year.

Architectural designer Ben Gilpin drew up the plans for a house that’s simple from the outside, fitting into the landscape with a pale grey cedar board-and-batten exterior reminiscent of the driftwood piled up on the edge of the river.

The interior is monochromatic and calming, featuring black or dark grey wooden cabinetry, window shutters and oak floors. “I wanted to strip it back and make it simpler – a more modern interpretation of what I traditionally do. Now we’re here, I’m also enjoying not too much fuss,’’ says Rachel.

She did want “a bit of glam’’ though, so added brass handles and a brass sink in the kitchen, as well as texture in the marbled kitchen bench, rattan and industrial steel lampshades, artwork and carpets.

Rachel designs kitchens for clients through The Gourmet Kitchen Company which has a European-owned factory based in Indonesia. For her own home, she designed all of the built-in joinery, including the kitchen, wardrobes, bathroom vanities and even the beds. Last year, everything arrived en masse in a container from Indonesia.

With so much kitchen design experience behind her, Rachel’s own new kitchen is well thought out, featuring a pantry with pull-out wooden drawers, Shaker-style cupboard fronts and an overflow pantry to hide the mess. “I didn’t want it too frilly,’’ she says.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area is the hub of the house. Rachel re-stained her old dining table, and the dining chairs around it are based on ones she designed for a Balinese resort. The living area opens onto a long deck, and Rachel and Paul can relax there while keeping an eye on the kids as they catch flounder and kayak in the river. Rachel also loves the internal courtyard behind the living area, which is sheltered from the prevailing wind.

The house is divided into two wings, connected by a black-framed glass pivoting door, which Rachel says, with a laugh, was “an experiment’’.

The kids have their own TV room, with huge cupboards designed by their mother. Rachel describes herself as messy, and loves the fact that everything is hidden behind beautiful panelled drawers. She whips open a drawer near the front door to reveal dozens of pairs of shoes.

The bedrooms are modern, calm spaces. Quin and Micah have sea views, while Luca chose the room with built-in bunks. Rachel used a slider door in Quin’s bedroom to make the most of what is a tight space. Rachel and Paul’s bedroom is next to the living room zone, deliberately separate from the children. It opens onto the deck, which has sweeping views, and has an ensuite that oozes calm.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Quin loves her four-poster bed which was designed by Rachel who added splashes of colour in the Mokum Shibori curtains and the La Palma by Mokum cushions; Quin also loves reading in her sheepskin Auskin bean bag.

Rachel studied interior design while living in Northern Ireland in the early 2000s, when Paul was playing professional rugby there. Her business, Appletree Designs, for which Paul works as the kitchen and curtains installer, grew organically.

“I originally studied it for my own use because we were developing and building houses. But it’s just turned into a job.’’

When the couple first talked about building their new home in 2018, they thought they might sell it and move on to another project. But Paul loves their new place, and Rachel feels the same way.

“I love the way that everything opens up to the outdoors. For a long time, I thought I’d miss a lawn and big wide spaces, but with where we are at, it really functions well for us and the kids.

“I used to spend hours vacuuming the old house and Paul would spend a whole afternoon mowing the lawns. It’s nice to have a low-maintenance home finally.

“It looks like we are here for the long haul. If only he had told me when we were building it that this was our forever home. But I do love it here too,’’ Rachel says.

Q&A with Rachel Steinmetz

Best decorating tip: I always love to add a touch of vintage into the houses I design.

Best budget tip: Spend money on things you see in your home. I’m happy to splash out on flooring and work surfaces.

If there was one thing we could do differently, it would be: If I had known we were going to stay in this house, I would have bribed my husband into putting in a swimming pool for the kids.

Best seat in the house: The built-in day bed by the fire, looking out to sea.

Best thing about the renovation: I love to experiment with new fabrics, textures and design. We’re so lucky to have our own factory. Nothing is impossible for them to achieve and they do so off my drawings and a bit of direction.

Renovation low point: Our first national lockdown was a bit of a low point as we were only two weeks away from moving in so we had to delay it and move in later than we’d hoped.

Favourite kitchen appliance: Paul is the cook in the house. I bought him a Thermomix (much to his disgust) but it’s brilliant.

A well-kept secret about this area: Go to Kāpiti Iisland and try glamping. It is so much fun and the hospitality and food on the island is incredible.

Best place for coffee: Oasis Coffee at Paraparaumu.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The master bedroom opens onto the deck and is a calm, airy space which Rachel loves; the carpet is by Bremworth, while the plantation shutters and curtains were designed by Rachel’s team at Appletree Designs.