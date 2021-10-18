Patchworker's Taranaki garden a layered delight full of nostalgia

Clipped Teucrium fruticans hedging surrounds the fountain while inside is a second lower hedge of Buxus ‘Green Gem’ as well as Agapanthus ‘Tinkerbell’, Petunia ‘Bumble Bee’ and African daisies; cabbage trees used to grow here, shading the house, but a combination of age and wind meant the trees were felled.

Jan Worthington is a patchwork queen. She loves picking things apart and putting them back together again, cutting fabric pieces to make works of art.

That same talent for marrying different elements to create a feeling of unity runs through the Taranaki property, Hurworth Country Garden, that she has developed with husband Graeme.

Describing his wife’s patchwork prowess, Graeme says: “Her eye for colour and design – you can see it in the garden.”

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden A mass of flowering ‘Iceberg’ roses lines the front entrance to the Taranaki home of Jan and Graeme Worthington framing the fountain they commissioned; the property is called Hurworth Country Garden after the Hurworth area in which they live south of New Plymouth, but also cleverly references their surname.

Jan learned to sew on her grandmother’s treadle sewing machine. These days, the retired primary school teacher passes on her skills to her granddaughters in her sewing studio, which sits beside the couple’s 110-year-old villa in the sprawling and gracious garden with its mature trees, curved flower-filled borders, a carpet-like lawn, paths and tidy productive areas.

Graeme’s description of his wife’s design ethos is spot on. Layers of underplanting fill spaces below mature trees, and colours are skilfully matched. The overall picture is expansive and harmonious and, like a patchwork, symbolic of connections between past and present, and memories of people who’ve passed through the couple’s lives.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Dappled shade from an ash tree provides cover for many woodland plants including rhododendrons, luculia, maples and copper beech.

“It reminds me of Joyce Young,” says Jan, referring to the well-known Taranaki gardener and potter, “and my grandmother and mother-in-law and Mum. Friends have all given me plants. I’m very lucky in that respect. You can fill up the garden with a bit of patience.”

Graeme’s dad, Percy, also has a presence in outdoor furniture he fashioned from tōtara fence posts.

Many perennials flourish: lilies, ligularia, rhododendrons, hostas, hydrangeas, heuchera, hellebores, brunfelsia, salvia, agapanthus (the non-invasive ‘Gold Strike’ and ‘Tinkerbell’ varieties), golden-green iresine, bromeliads and rengarenga.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The pergola built by Graeme marks the entrance to the garden beside the sewing studio; burgundy ‘Iceberg’ roses mingle with silene, iresine, hellebores and petunias, while two red-leaved maples (Acer palmatum ‘Bloodgood’) provide height.

Clumps of clivia, including a red-flowering version grown by Graeme’s mum, Molly, thrive. A clematis rambles up a tree, plants flourish in sun-loving corners, and bromeliads, ferns, fuchsias and orchids occupy a shady spot.

Hedges provide precision and definition, and standard ‘Iceberg’ roses – both the white and burgundy versions – stand sentry-like, marking a garden path or featuring in the purple, pink, white and grey garden near the sewing studio.

Jan is fond of unusual plants. Arisaema blankets a shady corner – in spring its small cobra-like flower sits atop a stem. Podophyllum, sometimes called toad plant, has red flowers hiding underneath its leaves.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The house is more than 100 years old; Graeme built the raised deck with the brick surround and says it anchors the house to the land; the flower beds hold daisies, pansies and ‘Lemon n’ Lime’ roses, while a wisteria climbs a verandah pole.

Ask Jan where the ideas come from and she’ll say: “They just come out of my head,” or “It’s a bit spontaneous.”

Her next big focus is ensuring something is always flowering each season. “So you don’t have all your colour in the spring... I love the little dahlias, for example, because they are a real pop of colour in summer.”

This garden, on the outskirts of New Plymouth, is not the couple’s first. They created Gordondale, which featured in the region’s garden festival, on the Worthingtons’ family farm in Toko, east of Stratford in Taranaki. Jan never dreamed they’d start another garden, but when their son took over the farm it was time to move on.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden A silver pear tree anchors the end of this garden bed, while in the foreground yellow irises mingle with oriental lilies, dianthus and dark-leafed Ligularia 'Britt Marie Crawford'.

The Toko garden wasn’t as challenging as this one, Jan says. Different plants grew well in eastern Taranaki – maples, rhododendrons and roses, for example – while here, in the slightly warmer and windier climate, other varieties flourish.

The garden was a wilderness of green when the couple moved onto their new property eight years ago. There were established trees, a tennis court and an outline of a couple of garden beds, but there was little floral colour or organised cultivation.

For two years the Worthingtons chainsawed, weeded and sprayed. “Everything tall was here, but underneath was a weedy mess,” says Jan. Four to five years of planting and resculpturing followed.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Standard ‘Iceberg’ roses underplanted with ‘Lemon Lime’ nandina, euphorbia, giant iberis and zephyranthes line the path to the front entrance where this building was once a produce shop called Thistle Do; Jan remembers buying veges there; the red-tipped new growth of a camellia tsaii hedge is visible by the driveway.

Hard landscaping projects included rebuilding steps and paths, constructing pergolas, building retaining walls, creating a brick base around the perimeter of the heritage home and installing a classical-style fountain in the front garden.

Elegant and tiered, the fountain occupies a spot on which large cabbage trees grew. For several years the couple talked about removing them, because the massive natives shaded the lounge. Then one day, a strong wind blew them down, making the decision for them.

There are plenty of other established natives. Jan lists about 10 specimens ranging from kauri to tōtara. Exotic trees include copper beech, liquidambar, ash, magnolias, weeping elm and weeping cherries.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden The fountain was built by Glen Morris who was responsible for similar structures at the renowned Hamilton Gardens; it arrived in pieces, was cemented together and sits on gravel surrounded by a clipped Teucrium fruticans hedge; the tree to the left is a cherry.

Early pictures show the house was once a small farm cottage. There is little in the way of recorded history, although a major extension in the early 2000s more than doubled the home’s size.

“It seems to be a well-known place because they used to grow and sell veges and cut flowers at the little garden shed at the front,” says Jan.

The property is once again welcoming visitors. Last year it was included for the first time in the Taranaki Garden Festival, and will be included again in this year’s festival, from 29 October to 7 November.

Further developments and more plant-buying continue. “It’s exciting, it keeps you stimulated and thinking,” says Jan.

Jane Dove Juneau/NZ House & Garden Jan passes on sewing skills to her granddaughters in the cosy sewing studio which was moved onto the property before the Worthingtons arrived; Jan is part of a Taranaki patchwork group, and says the region is full of clever creatives.

Q&A with Jan & Graeme Worthington

Most significant plant in the garden: Five Robinia ‘Lace Lady’ standard trees in two raised brick beds. They have tortured branches in the winter, adding sculptural interest. (Jan)

Favourite plant combination: There are many plant combinations in the garden, but in the spring Heuchera ‘Amethyst’, Heuchera ‘Happy Hour Lime’ and white primulas combine well underneath a wedding cake tree (Cornus controversa ‘Variegata’). (Jan)

Most-used tool: My Felco secateurs. I’m never without them in the garden. (Jan)

Gardeners have their favourite spade; mine is my father-in-law’s. (Graeme)

Least favourite garden job: Cleaning up all the hedge clippings – there are so many hedges here. (Graeme)

Best edible crop: Supersteak tomatoes this year. (Graeme)

Best tip for other gardeners: Add interest to a garden by grouping plants with different forms, textures and patterns. (Jan)

The thing I’ve learned about gardening over the years is: Choose plants suitable for your area and location. Feed and mulch. (Jan)

My favourite season: Spring – the hostas, bulbs, iris, magnolias, cherries and annuals such as Iceland poppies and pansies – everything comes to life. (Jan)

Is the garden open to the public: Yes, for garden groups, and the Taranaki Garden Festival 2021, from 29 October to 7 November. (Jan)