Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard Zucchini Slaw Burger

The buttermilk tenderises the meat so you can enjoy juicy pieces of chicken with a delicious crispy and slightly spicy batter.

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN & HONEY MUSTARD ZUCCHINI SLAW BURGER

Makes 4 burgers

Ingredients

Seasoning mix

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Chicken marinade

600g boneless chicken thigh fillets

400g buttermilk

1 egg

½ recipe seasoning mix

Flour coating

200g flour

80g cornflour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ recipe seasoning mix

Zucchini slaw

2 small zucchini

1 carrot, peeled

4 radishes

2 tablespoons Honey Mustard Sauce, plus extra to serve

To cook and assemble

800ml grapeseed oil

4 Fail-proof Burger Buns

Watercress or baby rocket

Microgreens

Method

Seasoning mix

Combine the spices in a small bowl and mix well.

Chicken marinade

In a bowl, combine the chicken and all the other ingredients. Marinate in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Flour coating

In a shallow bowl, combine the flours, baking powder and seasoning mix.

Zucchini slaw

Using a mandoline, cut the zucchini and the carrot into thin slices. Stack a few pieces together and cut them into thin strips. Slice the radishes. Combine the vegetables and the honey mustard dressing. Set aside.

To cook and assemble

In a small, deep pan, heat the grapeseed oil to 175°C. Using tongs, shake excess marinade off the chicken thighs. Coat each piece with the flour mixture and deep-fry for 8-12 minutes, or until golden. Place the chicken on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

Spread the buns with some honey mustard sauce, and top with watercress, fried chicken, zucchini slaw and a few microgreens.