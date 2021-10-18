Recipe: Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Honey Mustard Zucchini Slaw Burger
The buttermilk tenderises the meat so you can enjoy juicy pieces of chicken with a delicious crispy and slightly spicy batter.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN & HONEY MUSTARD ZUCCHINI SLAW BURGER
Makes 4 burgers
Ingredients
Seasoning mix
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Chicken marinade
600g boneless chicken thigh fillets
400g buttermilk
1 egg
½ recipe seasoning mix
Flour coating
200g flour
80g cornflour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ recipe seasoning mix
Zucchini slaw
2 small zucchini
1 carrot, peeled
4 radishes
2 tablespoons Honey Mustard Sauce, plus extra to serve
To cook and assemble
800ml grapeseed oil
Watercress or baby rocket
Microgreens
Method
Seasoning mix
Combine the spices in a small bowl and mix well.
Chicken marinade
In a bowl, combine the chicken and all the other ingredients. Marinate in the fridge for at least 3 hours.
Flour coating
In a shallow bowl, combine the flours, baking powder and seasoning mix.
Zucchini slaw
Using a mandoline, cut the zucchini and the carrot into thin slices. Stack a few pieces together and cut them into thin strips. Slice the radishes. Combine the vegetables and the honey mustard dressing. Set aside.
To cook and assemble
In a small, deep pan, heat the grapeseed oil to 175°C. Using tongs, shake excess marinade off the chicken thighs. Coat each piece with the flour mixture and deep-fry for 8-12 minutes, or until golden. Place the chicken on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
Spread the buns with some honey mustard sauce, and top with watercress, fried chicken, zucchini slaw and a few microgreens.