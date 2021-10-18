A Place to Stay: The Royal Hotel, Featherston

The antique typewriter with its scroll of paper instructing guests on how to check in and out that greets you at the reception desk of The Royal Hotel in Featherston is your first clue that you’ve arrived in New Zealand’s only official Booktown; the literary names that adorn each of the 11 rooms in this beautifully renovated historic pub is the second.

Supplied The Royal Hotel, Featherston.

The first people to stay at this two-storeyed colonial-style wooden hotel in 1868 would hardly believe how luxurious The Royal is today, though they would have been glad for a rest after traversing the steel incline of the Remutaka Hill on horseback. Owners John Richards and Theo Wijnsma, who took over the property’s ownership in February, have extensively refurbished it from head to toe, accentuating its period features with bold colours and adding hints of steampunk plus decadent touches of velvet and faux fur throughout.

Our lodging for the night is the Claire Trevelyan suite which sleeps four (one queen bed and two singles) and is a lovely space painted in a deep mustard shade; the sleek black-tiled ensuite has a luxurious clawfoot bath and rain shower.

Supplied One of the ensuites at The Royal Hotel, Featherston.

The southern Wairarapa township of Featherston, about an hour’s drive from central Wellington, may only have a population of around 2500, but it boasts a staggering number of bookstores – seven. These include Messines, which is dedicated to military history, and The Dickensian Bookshop, which specialises in the best of classic and modern literature, as well as stocking a selection of antiquarian and collector’s books.

But there’s something for all tastes here, literary or otherwise. Across the road from the hotel you’ll find C'est Cheese, an award-winning specialty cheese store and deli. Do yourself a favour and call in for a mid-afternoon cheese flight -- New Zealand handmade cheeses paired with beer and cider brewed onsite -- then pop back in the morning for one of its seriously good cheese scones.

Up the street you can learn about the area’s history at the Fell Locomotive Museum and the Featherston Heritage Museum, and there are also a few second-hand stores (pick up some reasonably priced Crown Lynn at Monsieur Fox). Mr Feather’s Den, next to C'est Cheese, is a “purveyor of oddities and delights” including jewellery, art, taxidermy, retro lamps and furniture, books and more.

After a potter around Featherston, dinner awaits at The Royal’s excellent in-house dining room and bar, Brac & Bow, named for John and Theo’s dogs. Local produce is the hero on the menu here, think rosemary and garlic lamb rump with beetroot puree, roasted root vegetables, rocket leaves and crispy kumara or truffle mushroom and roasted roots with parsnip, carrots and beetroot served on warm hummus with crispy lotus roots and toasted walnuts, followed by Oma’s Dutch Apple Pie with speculaas icecream.

Afterwards relax in front of the fire with a port or whisky and soak up the ambience of this special property in one of New Zealand’s most interesting little towns. Don’t forget to pack an extra book bag.

22 Revans St, Featherston theroyalhotel.co.nz