See how this garden brings a small piece of Bali to suburban Auckland

Gardener Maya Wati with her Maltese dog Pawpaw. Right, a globe water feature echoes the curves of the garden beds and is surrounded by agapanthus, hebe and flaxes.

There’s one aspect of Maya Wati’s suburban East Auckland garden that’s hard to miss – a number of Buddha and other statues, resting peacefully amongst the plants.

READ MORE:

* These Taranaki homeowners are kings of their castle

* How these gardeners survived life's highs and lows

* Huge garden in suburbia is a dream come true for Bay of Plenty owners



Says Maya: “I went on my first trip to Bali back in 2015 and was blown away by the landscaping of the resorts. This led me to slowly transform and add masterpieces to my own garden. I was told placing Buddha around your home can bring peace, positive energy and good health. The statues are also excellent for meditation and protection. For me, it’s been about creating a sanctuary and a serene space that stays tranquil through all the seasons.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Left, a statue of a meditating Buddha nestles amongst purple-flowering agapanthus and flaxes in Mayaâs Northpark garden in East Auckland. Right, this intriguing Buddha head is one of several in the garden, installed when Maya was inspired by gardens in Bali.

Maya and her late husband Gyana bought the property in 1998. The original builder of the house had installed the curved garden beds, filling them with shrubs which the Watis removed.

Maya then carefully chose each element of the garden: “I had to consider the seasons because you want a combination of plants that offers something special for each season.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Left, agave succulents and yukka plants add spiky texture to the garden. Right, a cerise-flowered Bougainvillea magnifica Traillii climbs the boundary fence with layered planting in front.

She believes that just as you would accessorise a house, you can add decorative focal points to a garden. Water features such as water bowls or a bird bath, for example, are simple to add and low maintenance but add sound and movement, reflect light and “help energy to flow”.

They also attract birds to the garden. “One thing that brings me the most joy is there’s something new to see every single day because it’s alive.”