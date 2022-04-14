See how this garden brings a small piece of Bali to suburban Auckland
There’s one aspect of Maya Wati’s suburban East Auckland garden that’s hard to miss – a number of Buddha and other statues, resting peacefully amongst the plants.
Says Maya: “I went on my first trip to Bali back in 2015 and was blown away by the landscaping of the resorts. This led me to slowly transform and add masterpieces to my own garden. I was told placing Buddha around your home can bring peace, positive energy and good health. The statues are also excellent for meditation and protection. For me, it’s been about creating a sanctuary and a serene space that stays tranquil through all the seasons.”
Maya and her late husband Gyana bought the property in 1998. The original builder of the house had installed the curved garden beds, filling them with shrubs which the Watis removed.
Maya then carefully chose each element of the garden: “I had to consider the seasons because you want a combination of plants that offers something special for each season.”
She believes that just as you would accessorise a house, you can add decorative focal points to a garden. Water features such as water bowls or a bird bath, for example, are simple to add and low maintenance but add sound and movement, reflect light and “help energy to flow”.
They also attract birds to the garden. “One thing that brings me the most joy is there’s something new to see every single day because it’s alive.”