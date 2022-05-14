Gorgeous new riverside build eases the pain of saying goodbye

Nicki and David at their front door with its Timaru bluestone steps flanked by potted Juniperus chinensis 'Kaizuka', clipped buxus and a daphne bush: "I love the contrast of the formal planting at the front entrance and dishevelled lomandra through the other side," says Nicki.

When Nicki McLernon describes moving house as a journey, she’s not talking about the physical distance. That was just a few dozen metres. She is referring to the decade-long trek down a long and winding road strewn with emotional, bureaucratic and financial obstacles.

When the Canterbury earthquakes severely damaged Nicki and husband David’s house in 2011, there was no question in their minds that they would repair their much-loved Fendalton family home. Not only had they raised their three children there, but it had also been David’s childhood home.

The two-storey weatherboard house was ripe for a makeover and Nicki and David were keen not only to quake-proof their home, but also future-proof it. But things soon got complicated. Despite new foundations being necessary, the modifications they wanted to make weren’t possible within insurance conditions that required rebuilding with minimal changes.

Lisa Gane/NZ House & Garden The McLernon's new Christchurch home is anchored to the land, both visually and structurally; clad in cedar, its two gabled wings are joined by a glazed foyer and separated by a rill, its outlines softened by naturalistic plantings of vigorous Lomandra longifolia 'Tanika' and white Gaura lindheimeri.

Frustration piled as high as the paperwork as the months ticked over. The months stretched into years and, with just Buzz the Jack Russell rattling around with them in their large crumbling home, their mindset began to change. “We realised we didn’t want a two-storey house. We wanted a smaller house on a single level,” says David. With that realisation dawned the previously unthinkable: they would abandon the old girl and build a new house on the front lawn.

While sentimentally attached to the old house, they knew the property’s greatest value lay in its size and stream boundary.

By subdividing, they could fully immerse themselves in the captivating riverside environment and build a house more suited to 21st century living and their impending retirement.

Nicki, David and Buzz are now happily ensconced on what was the tennis court, just a pebble’s throw from the Wairarapa Stream, in a new abode aptly called the River House.

Lisa Gane/NZ House & Garden The living area has views of the river, garden and sky; the end wall is painted dark Resene Porter to camouflage the Xeoos wood burner and television; the Sputnik light from Vitrine once graced a hotel in Czechoslovakia while the lamp on the Oriental chest was picked up in a second-hand shop in Opotiki; the chest came from the old house, as did the dining table and leather sofa which has been joined by a pair of New Zealand-made Hugo armchairs; Doug Neil's garden sculpture Black Hole Matter can be seen through the window.

If the old house was packed with the family’s past, the new one is a nod to its future. One of the pleasures of building was involving their daughter, Isabel, in the project. An engineer like her father, Isabel was responsible for the structural component of the house which was designed by a young family friend, Prue Johnstone, an architect working with Andrew Watson.

The result is a single-level house that is elegantly understated and built to survive. A pair of pavilion-style wings are connected by a glazed entrance foyer that doubles as an earthquake separation zone.

One arm houses the living area, kitchen and main bedroom; the other has two guest rooms, a laundry and garage.

Lisa Gane/NZ House & Garden Earth and sky tones anchor the living room with a Layabout sofa from Simon James lightening the area; Marian Maguire's New Zealand-themed Grecian urn lithograph and a wall plate picked up in Siena, Italy, add to the classical feel while Llew Summers' Fierce Embrace sculpture sits on the chest below.

The main wing, which opens to a large cantilevered deck overlooking the stream, is built on piles. This was a council requirement to enable water to flow under the house in the event of a major flood. The second wing sits on terra firma, albeit flexibly on a quake-proof rib-raft foundation.

Vertical timber sliding shutters on all the exterior doors blend with the cedar cladding. They can slide away or be locked in place, providing not only shade and privacy but also security.

“In summer we often sleep with the shutters locked and doors wide open,” says Nicki.

The interior space is designed for easy access, easy cleaning, easy storage, easy living.

“We loved our old house but after eight years living in a wrecked house, the pleasure of a modern, well-insulated house can’t be underestimated.”

But it wasn’t a case of out with the old. The classical interior makes a congenial home for family treasures alongside new acquisitions. Much of their old furniture was lugged across the lawn, some taking a detour to be reupholstered.

Lisa Gane/NZ House & Garden Buzz the dog shares the main bedroom with Nicki and David, preferring the bed to Nicki's father's armchair which, like the light, came from the old house; the painting is by New Zealand artist Suzanne Goldberg.

“You don’t want to lose your history. Four generations have sat around that dining table,” says Nicki of the living room centrepiece, which is now illuminated by a striking Czechoslovakian light suspended from the 5.5m-high pitched ceiling.

If the house is a happy marriage of old and new, the garden is an equally harmonious juxtaposition of formal and informal, native and exotic, evergreen and deciduous.

A rill flows between the two wings, separating the more relaxed riverside garden from a raised potager and formal courtyard. Overblown lomandra and white gaura along the rill is in striking contrast to the clipped buxus on the other side of the glazed foyer, while riparian planting beside the stream sees ferns and rengarenga lilies growing amongst bluebells and daffodils under native trees, maples and dogwoods.

Nicki enjoyed establishing the new garden with the help of landscape designer Henry Blakely. “I’ve always been a gardener but now I’ve got time,” says the former charge nurse who retired from her high-pressure role last year. “I stopped work and immersed myself in my garden. I spent two months with my head down and hands in the soil. It was the most therapeutic thing I could have done.” David, her “sous gardener”, is obligingly content in his role: “I dig holes then shift them when they are in the wrong place.”

It will be a sad day when bulldozers tear down the old house, but the McLernons are confident they made the right decision. “It’s been a journey,” says Nicki. And as is so often the case after a life-changing journey, they look back and agree that it was the best thing they ever did.

Q&A with Nicki & David McLernon

Best things about the build: Having lived in an old house for over 31 years, having a garage connected to the house is the ultimate. (David)

Youth – being able to use our daughter, Isabel, for the structural design and Prue Johnstone as the architect. (Nicki)

Low point: It took nearly a decade living in a damaged house to settle our insurance claim. (David)

High point: Being able to shut doors in the new house, especially to the bathroom. (Nicki)

Best budget tip: Employ a quantity surveyor to cost the project before you tender to avoid last-minute cost cuts. (David)

Best money spent: Outside, the rill; inside, the super-quiet appliances like the dishwasher and kitchen extraction system. (Nicki)

Proudest DIY achievement: Designing the steps and gardens down the side of the house in Duplo. (Nicki)

Sanity saver: Our builder Mitch Frost who has an amazing eye, lovely manner and is a great problem-solver. (David)

Most-loved family treasure: The dining table which has been the centre of entertaining for four generations. (David)

The most debate was over: Determining the right height of the light, which was then still in Auckland, above the table. (Nicki)

Favourite outdoor spot: We love the large deck which is great for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (David)

Favourite plants: Plants create memories. The trilliums and snowdrops remind me of my mother, the daphne at the front door reminds me of my sister-in-law, Ngaire. Both wonderful gardeners. (Nicki)