When work and home life collide – in a good way

Duncan and Linda Ryder in front of a collection of eclectic pieces including pottery by Poole in England, Stavangerflint in Norway and Hanmer in New Zealand, as well as Italian glass and antique writing boxes.

Conversations about work-life balance are a little different for Duncan and Linda Ryder.

After a move from Auckland to Earnscleugh near Clyde in Central Otago about five years ago, they are very happy to have their work spill over into their life – it means their home ends up furnished with a beautiful and eclectic mix of furniture and accessories.

The couple run All Vintage antiques store from a barn on their 3ha property, and also sell online.

Fiona Tomlinson/NZ House & Garden An unusually large Swedish mid-century cabinet sits beside a macrame piece by US artist Don Freedman; the coffee table is German, the rya rug is Scandinavian and the DON sofa is a New Zealand-made classic.

While they stock a range of vintage pieces and antiques, those from mid-century may disappear across the lawn to the 1970s house that they are slowly renovating.

Says Duncan: “We’re always moving things around. You learn to live with something for a while but if something better comes along, you might replace it.”

Fiona Tomlinson/NZ House & Garden Duncan restored the set of 10 American dining chairs and Linda painted part of the original hand-textured brick wall. The shapely Blazeco Industries fireplace is original to the house but is rarely used; a solid mahogany Georgian chest of drawers sits below an artwork by Duncan.

But, he says, they have a strict one in, one out policy so that the house doesn’t become cluttered and so that each piece can be better appreciated.

“We’re not purists though,” says Linda, referring to the fact that Duncan’s favourite antique fishing reels sit alongside German pottery, and Victorian botanical prints hang above a mid-century drinks cabinet.

Fiona Tomlinson/NZ House & Garden Duncan made the fun tennis racket sunburst wall art above the Backhouse Safari chair. The couple believe this drinks cabinet is from the 1960s; the wire art is by local artist Rachel Hirabayashi.

The house was a 70s time warp when the Ryders moved in. They initially refurbished part of it as a B&B, which they’ve since paused, which means the remainder of the house can be lived in like an apartment.

They are enjoying the process of deciding what to keep and what to change, and adjusting to rural life: “It’s been a real learning curve,” says Duncan.