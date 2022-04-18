Seaside villa renovation brings together the best of two worlds

A couple expertly merge old and new at this Auckland family home near two beaches.

Living within walking distance of two beaches in a stylish home that encapsulates the best of two eras feels like nirvana for British emigrés Ross and Emma Parker.

The Parkers, who left London as backpackers 21 years ago, arrived in Auckland in 2014 after a long stint in Sydney.

Although Devonport is known as a suburb that attracts UK expats, Ross and Emma had no idea they’d be joining so many fellow compatriots when they signed up to rent here.

“We just knew we wanted to be near the beach and because we had lived on Sydney’s northern beaches, this seemed like the local equivalent,” says Emma.

Left: Ross and Emma Parker with son Tobey at their Devonport, Auckland, villa; a dropped ceiling with built-in feature lighting delineates the kitchen from the living and dining room; Revolver bar stools by Hay make a good perch for breakfast or an evening drink. Right: in the formal lounge, Resene Half Shark walls are the backdrop to art including 'Mallory' by David Bromley (at left) and Juliet Best's Loyal Aroha Antipodes bought from local gallery Flagstaff, while Ross bought the Olivier Duhamel sculpture on the Elle Hourglass side table as a Christmas present for Emma one year; antique brass Amelie Halo coffee tables and a custom-designed Murano Plus pendant bounce light around the room.

Of course, when they set eyes on streets lined with charming villas, the village-like aesthetic tugged at their historical heartstrings. “We come from England; we’re drawn to old houses,” says Ross simply.

As serial renovators, little deters them. When they spotted this villa for sale in 2019, they were ready for a new challenge.

As Emma recalls: “The owners slung towels over their shoulders when we came to view and walked to the beach while we took a look.” That sealed the deal; the location was spot on.

Inspiration for the striking kitchen in Ross and Emma Parker's extended Devonport villa came from the colours of a smooth stone found on a trip to Glenorchy; Hewe Kitchens and Interiors manufactured it to Emmaâs design and the Viridian marble island is now a dramatic focal point of the new open-plan living zone; a DecoMetal toe-kick in brushed brass and a brass negative detail handle that separates the fridge and freezer doors add a touch of glam.

Emma, who had ditched her career as an IT project manager and studied for a diploma in design at Unitec, couldn’t wait to get her hand in.

“The house had not been touched in years; it was painted minty green, had lots of mould and the carpets were literally threadbare,” she says. Ross was pragmatic: “Villas are great if you can renovate them, but dreadful if you can’t.”

While trying to prepare dinner for the family, including Olivia, now 16, and Tobey, 14, on the tiny kitchen bench, Emma’s mind was whirring with ideas. The couple had the vision to bring together the best of two worlds – 100 years apart.

They said as much to their architectural designer Fraser Gillies, a long-time resident of the area. Instead of trying to meld the extension into the original, they opted for two different personalities: one classical and chic, the other industrial and “slightly masculine”.

Streetside, they reinstated the verandah that had once been blocked off and used as a barber’s shop. Along the central hall, they added an archway with decorative corbels, replicated ceiling detail and installed dado panelling.

“I had to draw out the detail of the panels as I imagined it, since the original home didn’t have any,” explains Emma.

Ceiling roses were restored or reproduced and one of the front bedrooms was styled on a plush gentlemen’s smoking room, complete with thick velvet curtains and a Victorian fireplace you’d swear had been here from day dot. “Actually, I found the surround on Trade Me and our builder, Broswick Builders, rescued the firebox from another house renovation in Devonport,” says Emma.

Although the pair knew they’d be straddling epochs, they still wanted some sort of connective flow. What ties the upgraded original to the new living zone and pop-top main suite, is the colour scheme. Emma settled on Resene Foggy Grey, with its warm, harmonious undertones of green. It is the chromatic glue that holds the centre fast.

The greenery of the garden contrasts with and softens the robust material palette of the open-plan living area; the Mateo sofa is from Coco Republic.

Even so, when you’re extending a dwelling, much thought should be given to the junctions between what was and what is to be.

Emma, who by now had started her business Cheltenham Rd Interior Design Collective with a friend, counts this place of transition, where the existing meets the add-on and a staircase travels up to their bedroom zone, as the hardest part of the renovation.

She and Fraser worked on toning in the flooring and on a series of oak battens that start at ground level and disguise a hidden door to under-stair storage and continue up to become the banister.

But just because you sweated the detail, doesn’t mean others will notice – and perhaps that’s the point. Instead, visitors are more likely to comment on the pair of Crittall-style doors that close to provide a sound and heat buffer between the bedroom zone and the open-plan living area.

Housed within a pavilion clad in slimline vertical cedar, with speckled concrete floors and slot windows that reference the gun batteries of nearby North Head, it’s distinctly modern in mood.

Here, the first eye-catching element is a pendant of fluid rings above the dining table. The next, an incredible green-hued marble island. “We saw that marble on Grand Designs and loved it,” explains Emma, who insisted the island remain free of appliances – no sink or cooktop to sully its serene striations.

In the evenings, this space is elevated with lighting that runs beneath the asymmetric granite hearth of the fireplace. Lights were also built into the suspended slatted ceiling that delineates the kitchen from the remainder of the living space. “We worked with a LED specialist to recess them – at random intervals – into the battens of the ceiling,” says Emma.

Touches of luxe – an up-lit drinks cabinet made of sparkling glass tubes, brushed brass legs on the leather sofas and a magical back-lit infinity mirror – channel the ambience of a contemporary hotel. Outside, a covered room beside a fireplace is resort-like and the pool that beckons in a tropical garden, a cool respite should the beaches be a tad too far to wander.

Will they stop now? Who’s to say? But probably at least as long as it takes to get Emma’s parents over from England for a look-see holiday.

Q&A with Ross & Emma Parker

As serial renovators, we were still surprised by: How the scale of decisions seemed to grow by the day, even as an interior designer who knows how the process works. It was intimidating at times, but having a clear design direction really helped. (Emma)

Best advice when renovating a villa: It’s harder than it looks. To get the inside looking as good as the outside, you need to consider your internal fixtures and fittings before the walls are even built. (Emma)

If you see something you really like, buy it early because by the end of the build you’ll be trying to save money and you’ll miss out on the key elements that really make the house special. (Ross)

On choosing art: We like things that are a bit quirky and unique. We never go out and buy a particular artist – just what we love. (Emma)

Your favourite room: The former front bedroom, now styled on a gentlemen’s smoking room, is a second living area. It’s moody, dark and cosy for winter but also lovely in summer with the doors open. (Emma)

Probably the outside space, cooking home-made pizzas in the pizza oven above the fire. It feels like you’re on holiday every day. (Ross)

Best local eateries: I have two favourite cafes. Walking distance from the house is Vauxhall and when I’m in the village I go to Sierra. (Emma)

The kids and I love sushi for lunch from Asahi and Indian takeaway for dinner from Sigdi. (Ross)