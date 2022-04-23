See inside the pristine renovation of a 170-year-old Hawke's Bay homestead

Te Mata House in Havelock North might be 170 years old but it has never looked more gorgeous.

You’ll catch your first glimpse of Te Mata House in all her snow-white glory on the road from Clive to Waimārama Beach. Or, if you turn and head towards the picture book town of Havelock North, you’ll see the towering redwoods shielding the property from the activity on the working winery next door.

Florence Charvin/NZ House & Garden Jacqueline Taylor chose simple concrete pavers installed by local stonemasons Creations Paving & Contracting to offset the crab apple trees and 'Sally Holmes' roses at Te Mata House, her historic Hawke's Bay homestead; the large flat lawn is ideal for games such as kubb and croquet.

Jacqueline Taylor is the proud owner. Built in the 1850s by John and Margaret Chambers whose third son Bernard established the area’s first vineyard, the house was once used as a makeshift church as well as Hawke’s Bay’s first bank – the vault is now Jacqueline’s wine cellar.

Today, it’s joined by a pool house, stables and an equestrian arena that the politician and businesswoman shares with children Zach, 14, Heidi, 11, and Jack the labradoodle, along with paying guests and a small army of helpers. “It’s like running a tiny village,” says Jacqueline with a laugh. “There are two gardeners, two cleaners and a guest relations manager. But this is my dream home and although it comes with constant maintenance and management, I embrace it. Yes, there are always gas bottles to check, the pool to clean or an irrigation hose to fix but I really enjoy having people around.”

Florence Charvin/NZ House & Garden What looks like a modular sofa, from David Shaw, is actually two joined together with a gap between "so I can make the most of the view through the living space from the kitchen," says Jacqueline; the unusual black sideboard is from Napier store Madisons: "I love the 3Dness of it â it creates interest."

It wasn’t always this idyllic. When she and her former husband bought the property six years ago, Jacqueline naively assumed it would only need a lick of paint and some new carpet.

What followed was a three-year renovation, each step project managed by Jacqueline, who is an ardent fan of colonial architecture. “I was absolutely captivated by the detail – the skirting boards, the ceiling roses, the sash windows, the formal entranceway and the stairwell. From the moment we stepped over the threshold, I was so connected to the history and grandness of it all. It became important to me that we restored it properly, without shortcuts.”

The family lived on-site for all but seven months of the project as builders installed French oak flooring, and built a pool house, whisky room and stables. New bathrooms and a kitchen were designed and the interior and exterior repainted. At the time, Jacqueline – now a Hawke’s Bay regional councillor – was publishing financial magazine Juno. “There were many days where I’d sit in the office upstairs with my earmuffs on so I could keep working.”

Jacqueline has kept the decor uncluttered and serene, with her art collection and light fittings the stars of the show. A contemporary work by Michael Parekōwhai sits opposite a large colourful collage picked up on a trip to South Africa while art from friends or local gallery Muse fills bedrooms and family areas. Jacqueline commissioned Douglas & Bec (now Snelling) to make two retro-inspired light fittings for the entranceway and there’s a sculptural light shade made of ribbons over the formal dining table that “reminds me of a giant Parisian hat,” says Jacqueline.

While she was closely involved with the interiors, the garden design was turned over to one of the best in the business. Jacqueline didn’t really believe that renowned Australian landscape designer Paul Bangay would want to tackle the large garden, but she took a leap of faith and sent him a photograph and information about the property’s history. “And to my absolute delight, he said yes.”

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Jacqueline and an opportunity to honour her French heritage through the rows of lavender, bay hedges, flowering thyme, climbing vines, pretty pavers and water features.

“Working with Paul was amazing,” she says. “He asked lots of questions… It was super-efficient. Paul flew over to do a walk-around and had his vision mapped out almost instantly.” Jacqueline particularly relished his sense of order: “His use of straight lines. It’s very methodical and disciplined – which I am, too.”

Her favourite garden elements include the rustic kitchen garden surrounded by ‘Annabelle’ hydrangeas which is the perfect spot for a glass of wine in the evening, the pomegranate hedge bordering the Provence-inspired lavender field and the walkway lined with fruiting crab apples.

“And I’m obsessed with the Queen of Hearts garden in Alice in Wonderland so I’m thrilled that Paul created a little take on this with my own buxus parterre, filled with white tulips – not roses – in spring,” she says.

Now, it’s up to Jacqueline to continue as protector of the property. “It’s 100 percent my responsibility to preserve this home and its gardens. When you’ve put so much effort and, yes, money into a masterpiece you’d be a fool to let it just fall by the wayside. Paul said to me that if I care for it well, the gardens will just get better and better, and he’s so right.”

Florence Charvin/NZ House & Garden The kitchen was designed by Leanne Larking using matte Alarti marble for the island bench with hardy stainless steel on the opposite counter.

And while Zach and Heidi will jump in the hot tub for a soak, sail down the flying fox or ride the horses, Jacqueline says: “I don’t think the children really grasp the concept of how important this house is, and how amazing it is to have a giant pool and tennis court, because that’s not how children think.

“But I hope, one day, when they’re in some shabby student flat, they’ll look back and say ‘Wow, we used to live there – our childhood home is a piece of New Zealand history.’”

Q&A with Jacqueline Taylor

My decorating style is: Definitely clean, meaning minimalistic and simple, light and fresh. I love a tidy house and when you live simply without clutter, it’s easy to keep things looking good.

Favourite new find: During the renovation of the homestead, a small piece of weatherboard was discovered with two inscriptions – one from 1918 and the other from 1936 referencing significant historical events. An absolutely fascinating keepsake that truly reflects the age of this historical home. The wood sits above the door of the whisky room for all visitors to appreciate.

The first thing I do when I get home from work is: Play music through the extensive Sonos system installed throughout the house during the renovation.

Favourite outdoor spot: Sitting on the balcony overlooking the garden and surrounding vineyards. Summer or winter, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a peaceful moment.

In the next few years I’d like to: Repaint the homestead to keep it in good health and possibly build a garage.

Best local restaurant: Craggy Range without a doubt.