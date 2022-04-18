Recipe: Bacon, Egg & Kale Brunch Pizzas

A different twist on bacon and eggs, these individual pizzas are a fun and delicious way to start the day.

BACON, EGG & KALE BRUNCH PIZZAS

Serves 4

Ingredients

200ml warm water

½ teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons active dried yeast

280g high-grade flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

300g streaky bacon

4 free-range eggs

1 cup roughly chopped fresh kale leaves (stems removed)

Method

Mix the water, sugar and yeast together in a small bowl. Set aside to activate for 5 minutes or until foamy.

Place flour and salt into the bowl of a food processor. Add the foamy yeast mixture and the oil. Process to combine, then for 1 minute more, to knead dough. Place the dough into a lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm place to rise for approximately 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Briefly knead the dough then divide into 4 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each portion into a thin circle or oval and transfer to lightly oiled baking trays; cover and leave to rest for 15 minutes in a warm place.

Preheat the oven to 225°C.

Arrange the bacon in rings on the bases and bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and break an egg into the centre of each pizza (the bacon should form an edge to hold the eggs in place). Bake for 8 minutes.

Scatter with kale and bake for 2-3 minutes more or until the eggs are cooked and the crust is golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.