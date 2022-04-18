Recipe: Okonomiyaki

This popular Japanese dish is a savoury pancake made mostly with cabbage and topped with a drizzle of mayo and a savoury sauce.

Traditionally, a special type of flour is used but it’s hard to find here, so panko crumbs are substituted instead.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Crispy Rice Waffles with Smoked Salmon & Lemon Yoghurt

* Recipe: Ham, Spinach & Cheese Pastry Braid

* Recipe: Fruit & Almond Baked Oats



OKONOMIYAKI

Makes 2

Ingredients

• 3 packed cups finely shredded cabbage

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 4 large free-range eggs, beaten

• 1 bunch spring onions, thinly sliced

• ¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

Okonomiyaki sauce

• ¼ cup tomato sauce

• 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Garnishes

• Mayonnaise (preferably Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise)

• Black and white sesame seeds, toasted

• Pickled ginger

• Seaweed flakes or cut strips of sheet nori

• Microgreens (optional)

Method

1. Put the cabbage in a large glass bowl. Sprinkle with salt and mix well to coat. Allow it to sit for about 15 minutes to soften. Rinse the cabbage and drain well.

2. In a large bowl combine the eggs, cabbage, spring onions and panko and stir well – expect the mixture to be loose, not like a classic pancake batter.

3. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Brush the pan with sunflower oil and scoop half the cabbage mixture into the centre of the pan. Flatten gently with a spatula to about 1cm thick. Cook for 3-4 minutes then gently flip to cook the other side for 3-4 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Check the centre with a fork to make sure the batter is cooked through. Repeat with the remaining mixture.

Okonomiyaki sauce: Stir the ingredients together in a bowl.

Drizzle each pancake with thin lines of okonomiyaki sauce and mayonnaise. Top with sesame seeds, pickled ginger and seaweed. Sprinkle with microgreens, if desired. Serve hot.