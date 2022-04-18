Meet the Maker: Ceramicist Jino Jeong

You can see hints of Jino Jeong’s adopted home country reflected in the ceramic pieces he creates: the Korean-born artist, who owns Jino Ceramic Studio in Auckland, draws from the environment around him when conceiving his designs, which range from jewellery and teapots to vases and bowls.

Supplied Jino's Black Wave teapot, left, and Mystery Moon jar.

His Black Wave teapot, for example, is inspired by a flight he took over the New Zealand coastline, while his Sedimentary Layer plate references volcanic activity Jino saw some years ago at Whakaari/White Island. The artist, who studied ceramics in South Korea before spending a year at the prestigious Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute in China, says he was drawn to the medium of pottery because of clay’s soft and malleable texture.

“I can transform it into any shape I want and fire it, then its shape becomes permanent.” The particular type of clay, method, glaze and firing he uses for each piece is decided on once he has an idea for the design. Jino uses porcelain for his fine and delicate work, while a recent foray into stoneware has provided a different look and feel to his pieces.

“Rough types of clay make more organic shapes,” he explains. “I love the challenge of working with different materials, skills and techniques.” See jinoceramicstudio.com.

supplied Jino Jeong's bird cup, left, and one of his photos of New Zealand nature which inspires him.

Jino Jeong’s favourite things

Birds: I love lots of different types of birds and they often inform my work. The bird cups are the most popular item that I make.

Nature: Images of nature, like the one above of waves I took from a helicopter, are a source of inspiration.

Photography: Taking photos sparks ideas and creativity for me and also serves as a way to remember special moments.

Music: I’m a fan of Korean ballad pop. I listen to it before I go to sleep which brings me many ideas. Hyukoh is one of my favourite bands.