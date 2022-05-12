How to cosy up your home for the cooler months.

Creating a cosy home isn’t just about good insulation and heating, as important as those are.

Colour, texture, layering cushions, rugs and throws, and moody lighting can all help to make you feel snug.

“Our colour choices have had a seismic shift in the past 12 months – away from white-on-white interiors and towards bold saturated colours using creamy warm neutrals, a range of greens, wine and aubergines, and earthy hues of brown, terracotta and chocolate,” says Karen Warman from Resene.

“These are all colours that help to build a cosy, nostalgic interior that’s perfect for winter. We’re borrowing from the past, when life is remembered as so much simpler, using curves and soft textures.

“In wallpapers the patterns have an aged, distressed vintage quality that makes them both on-trend and timeless.”

Changing attitudes

Rising energy prices, climate change and Covid-19 have made us more aware of the benefits of a having a healthy, warm home with good air quality that uses less power to run.

There are plentiful online resources for New Zealand homeowners, including the Gen Less website (genless.govt.nz) which has these tips on heating:

• Insulate first – keep the heat where you need it.

• Choose a heater that uses renewable energy, like wood, wood pellets or electricity.

• Choose the most efficient model for the job.

• Get advice from an expert on the best size and functionality for you.

• Choose the right-sized heater for the room – too small, and it’ll struggle, too big, and you’ll pay more.