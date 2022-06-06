Recipe: Lemony Chicken & Risoni Baked in a Pot

Baking a chicken in a pot with pasta and vegetables is an easy way to make a nourishing meal. The chicken stays juicy and tender and the risoni and vegetables turn out beautifully silky.

LEMONY CHICKEN & RISONI BAKED IN A POT

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 large carrots, peeled

1 large leek, trimmed and washed well

2-3 tbsp olive oil

1.5kg free-range chicken, patted dry with paper towels

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3-4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

½ tsp chilli or smoked paprika flakes

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

1½ litres cold water

1¼ cups risoni pasta (also called orzo)

3 tbsp flat leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Cut the carrots in half lengthways then slice on an angle. Slice the leeks into 1cm-thick rounds.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based casserole dish with a tight-fitting lid, large enough to hold the whole chicken. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Place in the hot oil, breast-side down for 3-5 minutes to brown the skin; turn it the right way up and turn down the heat.

Add the garlic to the dish (beside the chicken) and give it a quick stir. Scatter the vegetables, thyme and bay leaves around the chicken. Add the chilli or smoked paprika, lemon zest and juice and season with salt and pepper.

Pour in enough cold water so the liquid comes two-thirds of the way up the side of the chicken, leaving the breast protruding. Turn up the heat and bring the liquid to the boil. Once boiling, cover with the lid and bake for 1 hour.

Take the dish out of the oven. Stir the risoni into the liquid around the chicken. Return the uncovered dish to the oven and bake for another 30 minutes or until the risoni is al dente (tender to the bite). Check and adjust seasoning of pasta then stir in the parsley.

Serve in the casserole dish; the chicken will fall off the bone into the risoni as it is served.