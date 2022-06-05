Recipe: XO Braised Beef Short Ribs

Slow baking makes these beef short ribs super tender while the sauce forms a deliciously rich, dark, sticky glaze.

XO BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIBS

Serves 6

Ingredients

¼ cup XO sauce (or gochujang, if preferred)

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup grated palm sugar or soft brown sugar

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp sriracha or chilli sauce

⅓ cup dark soy sauce

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup ginger beer

1 cup liquid beef stock

2kg bone-in beef short ribs

To serve

Cooked noodles, sliced red chilli, coriander or Thai basil leaves, lime wedges

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C.

Ribs: Mix all the ingredients, except the ribs, together in a large casserole dish. Add the short ribs, turning to coat, then arrange meat-side down in the sauce.

Put the lid on the dish or cover tightly with foil and place in the oven to cook for 4 hours; the meat will be tender and falling off the bone.

Remove the ribs to a serving platter and keep warm. Skim any excess fat off the surface of the sauce and discard. If the sauce is very thick, thin by adding a little water. If the sauce is very thin, put it in a pot and simmer for a few minutes until reduced, thickened and glossy.

Pour the sauce over the ribs and serve with noodles, scattered with chilli and herbs. Serve with lime wedges on the side, to squeeze over.