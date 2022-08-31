Earl Grey Baked Chicken recipe

Tea makes a great substitute for stock, adding fragrance and umami flavours.

EARL GREY BAKED CHICKEN

Serves 6

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 60-65 minutes

Ingredients

4 bone-in, skin-on whole chicken legs

2 large red onions, halved and sliced

1½ cups strongly brewed earl grey tea

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp runny honey

Torn fresh mint leaves, to garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 190C. Cut the chicken legs in half, dividing the thighs and drumsticks. Season chicken all over.

Heat a little olive oil in a large casserole pan set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot but not smoking, add half the chicken pieces, skin-side down and evenly spaced apart. Cook for 3-5 minutes to brown. Turn the pieces over and cook for 2 minutes more then transfer to a plate. Brown remaining chicken in the same way then transfer to a plate.

Turn the heat to medium, add the onions and a little more oil and saute for 5 minutes until softened. Add the tea and bay leaves, stirring to deglaze the pan. Stir in the vinegar and honey; return chicken to the pan, nestling it into the onions.

Put pan in the oven and cook, uncovered, for 40-45 minutes, basting with liquid once or twice, until chicken is golden and cooked. Taste and adjust seasoning of the sauce. Serve garnished with mint.