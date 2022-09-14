Four ways to include more fish and veg in your weekly meal plan

Tom Walton’s new cookbook, More Fish More Veg, proves it’s simple to incorporate dishes that use sustainable seafood and seasonal veges into your regular diet.

WHIPPED PUMPKIN TAHINI WITH SCALLOPS, CRISPY CHICKPEAS AND ZA'ATAR

Serves 4-6

This is the pumpkin version of hummus. It’s so sweet and creamy and makes the perfect dip, but is also great with fish and roast veges, and can be enjoyed all year round.

Ingredients

400g can chickpeas, rinsed, drained and dried well on a paper towel

⅓ cup olive oil

½ tsp curry powder

1 butternut pumpkin, cut in half lengthways

1 head garlic

½ cup hulled tahini

1 tsp ground cumin

12 scallops, roe on or off, shell removed

2 tbsp chilli in oil

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

2 tbsp dill sprigs, roughly chopped

2 tsp black sesame seeds, toasted

2 tsp white sesame seeds, toasted

1 tbsp za’atar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line two baking trays with baking paper.

Toss the chickpeas with 1 tbsp of the olive oil, the curry powder and a little sea salt and black pepper and scatter them on one of the trays. Place the pumpkin on the second tray. Scoop out any seeds and also place them on the tray. Brush the pumpkin and seeds with 2 tbsp of the olive oil and season with a little salt and pepper. Wrap the whole head of garlic in foil and place it on the tray with the pumpkin.

Transfer both trays to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, giving the chickpeas a shake about halfway through, until the chickpeas are crisp and the pumpkin is soft and golden. Reserve the pumpkin seeds for garnishing.

Allow the pumpkin and garlic to cool to room temperature, then scoop the pumpkin flesh out (discard the skin) and place in a blender. Squeeze the garlic flesh from the skin and add it to the pumpkin along with the tahini and cumin. Adjust the seasoning, if desired, and blend into a smooth puree, adding a little water if necessary. Set aside.

Place a large frying pan over high heat. Toss the scallops in the remaining olive oil and sear for 20-30 seconds, then flip them and remove from the pan straight away. Transfer to a plate.

Spoon the pumpkin tahini onto a plate and drizzle with the chilli oil, extra virgin olive oil and pomegranate molasses. Finish with the chopped dill, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and za’atar, and top with the scallops and crispy chickpeas.

Rob Palmer/NZ House & Garden Miso Mushrooms in a Bag.

MISO MUSHROOMS IN A BAG

Serves 4

This simple yet impressive dish is ready in 30 minutes. The miso dressing is one to keep – you’ll soon be using it in many other veggie and fish dishes.

Ingredients

600g mixed mushrooms, sliced

Steamed rice and steamed asian greens or broccolini, to serve

3 spring onions, thinly sliced, to serve

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, to serve

Miso dressing

¼ cup white miso

½ cup rice vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C. Place the mushrooms in a bowl.

Miso dressing: Mix all the ingredients and pour over the mushrooms.

Cut four large rectangles of baking paper; place one sheet on top of another to make two rectangular stacks. Divide the mushrooms and dressing between each stack, bring the edges up to make two shallow bowl shapes. Tie the ends together with string to form two bags.

Place the mushroom bags on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, spoon the rice into serving bowls and top with the steamed greens, spring onion and sesame seeds.

Remove the bags from the oven, cut the strings open and serve the mushrooms in the middle of the table, letting everyone spoon some over their rice and greens, along with plenty of the delicious miso dressing.

Rob Palmer/Supplied Green Shakshuka, Quinoa & Fish.

GREEN SHAKSHUKA, QUINOA & FISH

Serves 4

This nourishing and delicious one-pan dish is a great take on classic shakshuka for those who can’t eat tomatoes or want to try a different version.

Ingredients

⅓ cup olive oil

½ small leek or 1 small brown onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1½ tbsp ras el hanout

1 small head of broccoli, thinly chopped, stalk and all

½ bunch kale or cavolo nero, leaves thinly sliced, stalks discarded

2 courgettes, grated

1 cup mixed colour quinoa, rinsed

2½ cups vegetable stock

600g firm white-fleshed fish fillet

⅓ cup dairy-free pesto

1 cup frozen peas

Handful coriander, roughly chopped

½ cup natural greek-style yoghurt

2 lemons, cut into wedges

Method

Place a large shallow casserole dish or frying pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the leek or onion, garlic and a pinch of sea salt. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes until the leek is soft, then add the ras el hanout and broccoli and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add the kale, courgette and a crack of black pepper and cook for 2 minutes, until the kale begins to wilt.

Add the quinoa and stir through. Pour in the vegetable stock and stir until evenly distributed. Adjust the seasoning and bring to the boil. Cover, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Season the fish with salt and pepper and gently combine with the remaining olive oil and half the pesto. Nestle the fish into the veges and quinoa, scatter the frozen peas over the top and cover with a lid.

Continue to cook over low heat for a further 10 minutes, keeping an eye on the fish as it cooks; don’t overcook it.

Remove the dish or pan from the heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Drizzle with the remaining pesto, scatter the coriander over the top and serve with the yoghurt and lemon wedges.

Rob Palmer/Supplied Smoky Butter Beans with Fish & Rice.

SMOKY BUTTER BEANS WITH FISH & RICE

Serves 4

One-pot cooking screams comfort and nourishment, and you always feel like you’re winning when producing flavour so effortlessly.

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 small brown onion, finely chopped

1 small red capsicum, chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1-2 tbsp chipotle in adobo

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 cup basmati or long-grain rice

400g can crushed tomatoes

800ml vegetable or chicken stock

500g skinless boneless firm white-fleshed fish

400g can butter beans, rinsed and drained

Handful flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Handful mint leaves, roughly chopped, plus extra whole leaves to serve

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp za’atar (optional)

½ cup natural greek-style yoghurt

Method

Place a large shallow casserole dish or frying pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil, onion, capsicum, garlic and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, until the vegetables are soft, then add the chipotle, paprika and cumin and stir through. Cook for 1 more minute, then add the rice, crushed tomatoes and stock, and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook the vegetables and rice for 6 minutes, stirring often, until the rice is partially cooked.

Lightly season the fish with salt and pepper, then nestle it in the vegetables and rice. Give the pan a gentle shake to allow the fish to settle in. Spoon some sauce over the fish, then cover the pan with a lid and cook for around 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the fish to rest for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the butter beans in a bowl with the herbs. Dress with the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and a little salt and pepper, and mix to combine.

Spoon the butter beans and dressing around the fish. Sprinkle with the za’atar (if using), and serve with the yoghurt and extra mint leaves.

Edited extract from More Fish More Veg by Tom Walton, Murdoch Books, $45