New home and garden look right at home in Lyttelton heritage area

Anne Parkinson's new Lyttelton house wraps around the garden, which has multiple levels to maximise outdoor living areas and plenty of low-maintenance planting, including the white flowers of Gaura lindheimeri, also known as whirling butterflies, in the foreground.

Look out from Anne Parkinson’s home and the ocean stretches out to the dusty, pale mound of Ōtamahua/Quail Island. Look south and brightly coloured cranes and containers jostle in the working port. This is a property truly anchored in the distinctive town of Lyttelton.

As is Anne herself. Originally from the UK, she first visited New Zealand in 2001 to see her daughter, who had come for a year and never left. After much to-ing and fro-ing, Anne finally moved from Wales permanently in 2013 to embrace life here. “I loved the openness and friendliness of New Zealand,” she says.

Now she likes to rise early and walk the hills around Lyttelton – she’s part of a walking group, does part-time accounting and some volunteer work. Her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren live next door.

Stephen Goodenough/NZ House & Garden Anne sits on the side deck off the main bedroom; wide steps lead down to the gravel path which winds through Astelia chathamica 'Silver Spear', ground cover and cabbage trees; the boundary fence is made from cedar battens of various sizes stained with three different colours to create interesting subtle variation; the corten steel water feature was adapted by placing large stones around the inner rim for birds to perch on to drink and bathe; beside it is a leopard plant (Farfugium japonicum 'Aureomaculatum').

This house is her “forever home”. The site, close to central Lyttelton, previously housed a convent that was damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes and subsequently demolished. The street comes under the Lyttelton Residential Character Area designation, created to help preserve local heritage.

This was a key issue for architectural designer Tobin Smith of Common. “There are very strict regulations in character areas like this – the form of the building, the materials used. The design has to be respectful to the surroundings,” he says.

So the steep, pitched roof runs parallel to the street to reflect the other homes around it; Colorsteel tray roofing and wall cladding echoes the corrugated iron used in so many older Lyttelton buildings; the stone wall is one storey high, referencing the height of the verandas of the adjacent cottages, and stout concrete lintels run above the doorway and windows.

The original design had the house centred on the section which meant that the garden would only have been a “tiny bit of grass all the way around”, says Anne, so she asked that the house be repositioned to gain a more usable space. Today the way the garden nestles into the house is part of its charm and is key to privacy on a small section near town.

For the garden itself Anne had a couple of requests – she wanted to see timber used in the hard landscaping and she wanted a water feature to attract bird life. Beyond that she confesses to being low on imagination and knowledge on native plants.

So landscape designer Paul Roper-Gee of Canopy Landscape Architects stepped in to create an area that ticked the boxes for Anne, providing outdoor living, a focus on the views and a low-maintenance garden.

“The multiple levels allow for a large deck which looks down to the green, softer area below and the house almost wraps around the garden on both sides” says Paul. The hard landscaping is layered and multi-levelled with a main timber deck, wide stairs and a gravel path, making it feel spacious and interesting. Anne’s favourite outdoor spot is the main deck: “I use this space a lot. I often pop out here to read a book or to have a bite of lunch.”

The deck is partially covered by a pergola which will eventually be entwined with clematis to soften the structure as well as provide shade. It is bordered by a planter bed where glorious greens and different leaf forms jostle for position including Daphne odora ‘Leucanthe’, tractor seat plants (Ligularia reniformis) and Dianella nigra. Planting on the lower level is a mix of natives, grasses and shrubs including the hardy Australian tussock Lomandra tanika.

Stephen Goodenough/NZ House & Garden A Japanese maple (Acer palmatum) is a splash of red and is balanced by cabbage trees; the grass-like plant to the left is Lomandra tanika.

The garden complements the architecture of the house beautifully, the foliage tones echoing the stone and timber of the exterior, and the low-key style enhancing rather than overwhelming the house. Jock Scott of Landscapes Unlimited did the sourcing and planting. “Clearly he did a great job as it all looks so good and every plant has not only survived, but thrived,” says Anne.

“Because of the small size of the garden, the boundaries are close and visible so it was important the boundary treatment was carefully considered,” explains Paul. “We went with cedar to match the house. It’s a good backdrop to the planting, but also looks great by itself.”

As for the house, Bryce Allen of Torque Building receives high praise as “the best builder” Anne has ever employed. He helped her make decisions, was accepting of changes and co-ordinated sub-contractors, making the build a smooth process.

Anne created the interiors herself, drawing inspiration from magazines and ideas she had seen. But ask about her interior style and she laughs: “Haphazard.” It’s hardly that. It’s modern, cosy and charming. More importantly, it reflects Anne.

The living room can be closed off from the kitchen and dining area to create a smaller, cosier space when required. And negative detailing means no skirting boards to dust. “I don’t do fussy,” says Anne.

Maybe not, but she has an eye for fun, adding red accents on the front door, the stair railing, the bookcase and log burner. There are floral curtains, a collection of old milk bottles on the kitchen shelves and many artworks.

There are also nods to Anne’s previous life in Wales, like the Welsh oak dining table bought at an antiques shop. The store owner said that knots in the table were known as “sadness patches”, where large knots were replaced by wood to improve the appearance. The owner of the table would then associate each patch with the memory of a family member who had died.

Anne suspects it may just be a bit of Welsh folklore, but it’s one of the many stories and memories that now help anchor Anne to her new, very New Zealand home.

Stephen Goodenough/NZ House & Garden Pitched Colorsteel tray-profile roofing, stone cladding and cedar were used by architectural designer Tobin Smith to be sympathetic to the character of Lyttelton's heritage area.

Q&A with Anne Parkinson

Watering the garden: This is too easy – it’s automatic and was installed by Landscapes Unlimited to do all the garden. I have an app on my phone to make any changes.

Best edible crop: All the fresh herbs growing right outside the kitchen and this is the first time I have ever grown lemons which I am loving.

A quote I often use: Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today.

Favourite family treasure: A Welsh wooden love chain which was made from one piece of wood by a man to give to his future wife. It is said that the balls inside represent the number of children he hoped for.

Favourite time of the day in the garden: At either ends of the day, dawn and sunset.

An idea for other homeowners: The door holders, which come out from the deck to hold the doors open but are level with the deck when not in use.

Best local walk: The Crater Rim Walkway.

Best place in Lyttelton for coffee: Spooky Boogie.

Favourite local shop: Henry Trading.