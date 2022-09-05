Top-to-toe reno of grand villa, which was once left in pieces in a paddock

If a house were human, this gracious 1905 villa, Waimarama, would be a born bon vivant. Her entrance archway is like a heartfelt hug of welcome; the billiard room, where once the upper echelon of Manawatū society wheeled and dealed over cigars, still encourages laughter and connection; and the windows that stretch almost to her 4.2m-high ceilings bathe the rooms in light, making it easy to settle in and, frankly, difficult to leave.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden With soaring 4.2m-high ceilings, it's not easy to make a home of this scale feel cosy, but that's what John Richards and Theo Wijnsma have achieved near Masterton with a mix of antique timber furnishings and modern pieces, like the amber Victoria Ghost chairs by Kartell: "This is where we spend all our time when weâre here," says John.

Or perhaps that’s overly fanciful and the sense of conviviality is simply due to her owners, John Richards and Theo Wijnsma, who own and run The Royal Hotel in nearby Featherston and to whom hospitality comes as naturally as breathing.

Once one of Palmerston North’s grandest homes, built in 1905 by the soon-to-be mayor, James Alfred Nash, it was lived in and adoringly maintained for more than 100 years until it fell victim to urbanisation. It was sliced into pieces and moved to a paddock, where it languished for two years, before being bought and moved to its current location between Masterton and Carterton – an epic journey involving moving power lines as they trundled the enormous structure through the centre of town.

The subsequent purchase by Theo and John marked a reversal of the home’s fortunes, as the energetic duo dived both head and heart first into a sympathetic restoration, which included delving into the archives, researching the history of the home and connecting its rich past with its present incarnation.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Most of the curtains in the house needed replacing, except these in the Tara Holdsworth room, which ironically the couple hated: "They looked so naff with the wallpaper that was here," says Theo; "But then we painted that wall red [Resene Pohutukawa] and suddenly it worked and the metallic tones look quite nice," adds John.

Much of the restoration required a light touch. “It was in beautiful condition, but... every room needed finishing. But we haven’t taken a lot out of it – we kept all the heritage,” says John. The pressed tin ceilings needed patching, some of the beautiful rimu and kauri timber had suffered damage during the move, but there was nothing the pair couldn’t handle – with a little help from friends and family, including John’s dad Robin, a joiner, who helped them restore the home while respecting the craftsmanship that went into the original build. “They had people come over from England to craft the timber,” says John. “It’s worth more than wood.”

Theo and John worked through the house, room by room, imbuing each space with its own character. They reattached wallpaper, painted walls, scoured a mix of auction houses and high street stores for furniture, then finally gifted each of the rooms a name, engraved on a brass plaque – either historical (Lady Elizabeth for the mayor’s wife), nostalgic (Peter Charles Honey for John’s late grandfather) or whimsical (Tara Holdsworth for the room’s breathtaking view of Mt Holdsworth and the Tararua Range).

While respecting Waimarama’s history, their work necessarily involved bringing the home into the modern world, with behind-the-scenes additions like insulation and heating, but also by reclaiming the kitchen as the heart of the home – with help from Theo’s mother Hieke who was staying with the couple during a second lockdown.

Once the working area of the house – complete with false ceilings and shorter doors to denote the class difference, like Upstairs, Downstairs without the stairs – the kitchen is now light-filled and lofty, and one of the loveliest parts of the home. The false ceiling has been removed and soaring shiplap boards restored, custom joinery echoes the door panelling throughout, a giant slab of green marble invites one to cop a lean and stay for another coffee, and french doors connect the kitchen with a sunny rose-framed patio outside.

Part of bringing this old gal into the 21st century included adding modern conveniences, like a laundry. “The thing about these beautiful grand houses is they don’t have what normal people would have. There’s no washing line, there’s nowhere to put a washing machine because that wasn’t a thing,” says John. The ingenious solution lies behind cabinet doors in the kitchen – closed they look like part of the cabinetry, but open they reveal a sweet sunroom that in turn disguises built-in laundry facilities.

Getting the gardens in order was the couple’s other top priority. John jokes that they bought “a house and a paddock”, as the 1.5ha block was completely undeveloped. “From the road, the house was so ridiculously sized, it didn’t feel like it should have been here. The gardens grounded the house and made it feel like it’s been here for longer.” Pin oaks flank the curved driveway, promising to one day form a dramatic avenue, while pittosporum hedges around the “home garden” will serve as a windbreak. Closer to the house, the garden is a smorgasbord of sensory delights: crushed lime paths crunch underfoot; roses and lavender bump fragrant shoulders; and flowering and fruiting trees are strategically planted to provide a different view from every window.

As hard as it is for guests to leave, it’s even harder to imagine John and Theo ever giving up this home – but that’s exactly what they’re planning. With businesses to run and little time to enjoy what they’ve created here, something had to give. “The hard thing is, this house is exactly what we want, just a few years too early,” says John. And so, it’s time to pass the baton onto a lucky new owner, and for John and Theo’s reign to become another glowing, glorious chapter in the history of this stately beauty.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Named Lady Elizabeth after one of the original owners, the main bedroom features an out-in-the-open freestanding bath from Early Settler: "Not many people like it, but for me it's awesome. Itâs so nice to watch television and relax in the bath," says John; the chandelier is from Country Trader in Greytown.

Q&A with John Richards & Theo Wijnsma

Tip for other homeowners: Make an agreement with your other half – if they decide on something and you’re not sold on the idea, when it’s finished and if you’re still not happy, it gets changed. (John)

Always be your mother’s favourite – her sewing skills came in handy for the kilometres of fabric needed for new curtains. (Theo)

The improvement that caused the most debate: The annex – whether to take it back to the original portico/deck or to turn it into a dining room. It’s now the dining room. (John)

Best budget tip: Go to small towns and look for bespoke pieces. Not everything needs to be designer or expensive. (John)

Renovation low point: Taking out the kitchen false ceiling, which was projected, by Theo, to take a few days, but which took an entire lockdown. We lived on the barbecue as the kitchen was uninhabitable. (John)

The first thing I do when I get home from work is: Smooch up with my pups and chase them around the house like a mad man. (John)

Pinch myself each day as it’s still not real to be living in such an historic home. (Theo)

One thing you must see when you visit: Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park or wander around Henley Lake. (John)

Favourite local shop: Wicked Secret Emporium near Featherston. (John)