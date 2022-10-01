Creative couple transform their Whanganui farmhouse from drab to fab

Whanganui jeweller Emma Cunningham wearing one of her Messenger Bird necklaces with cat Trooper. Right, Emma on the deck with Tom the staffy; the house is painted in Resene Blackjack with trims in Resene Quarter Spanish White; the temporary deck is made from an old bridge and will be replaced with a new wraparound one and pergola later this year.

Emma Cunningham and Matt Higgs sacrificed decent cellphone reception to give their sons, Freddie, now 17, and Jake, 15, a place in the country and the freedom to explore. That was 11 years ago when they stumbled on a dilapidated 1930s farmhouse in a rural valley near Whanganui.

The couple used their creativity – she’s an artist and jeweller, he’s an engineer who makes metal sculptures – to renovate. “When we first moved in we ripped out all the carpets and curtains and painted everything white. We’ve since been doing up the house bit by bit as time and money allow,” says Emma, describing their style as a “relaxed farmhouse feel, made up of an eclectic mix of vintage finds, handcrafted pieces and art”.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden The steel Kingfish is by Matt while Emma did all the tiling in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the boys have roamed the countryside, made huts in the overgrown garden and forest, and swum in the creek which borders the property.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Two of Emma's artworks hang in a corner of the lounge â Tierra y Libertad above the sofa and Waipehi, made from a salvaged window. Right, a corner of Emmaâs studio.

The couple met in London 25 years ago and after returning to New Zealand, created a business making polished steel furniture, so building workshops and a studio was a priority. In the garden, any plants have to be deer-proof, such as lavender and hydrangeas, and the terraced vegetable garden is fully fenced to keep out the deer, rabbits and the family’s naughty chooks.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden A collection of pewter and silver is displayed in the kitchen dresser. Right, the kitchen island is a repurposed set of vintage map drawers and the ceramic kiwi "trophy" is Brown Kiwi by Paul Rayner.

Emma makes most of her jewellery from vintage silverware, deconstructing it, beating and riveting the old silver into contemporary pieces, which sell through stores such as Cranfields in Wellington. “Nature is a constant inspiration for my work, so this is the perfect place to be – even if the phone reception is patchy.”