Creative couple transform their Whanganui farmhouse from drab to fab
Emma Cunningham and Matt Higgs sacrificed decent cellphone reception to give their sons, Freddie, now 17, and Jake, 15, a place in the country and the freedom to explore. That was 11 years ago when they stumbled on a dilapidated 1930s farmhouse in a rural valley near Whanganui.
The couple used their creativity – she’s an artist and jeweller, he’s an engineer who makes metal sculptures – to renovate. “When we first moved in we ripped out all the carpets and curtains and painted everything white. We’ve since been doing up the house bit by bit as time and money allow,” says Emma, describing their style as a “relaxed farmhouse feel, made up of an eclectic mix of vintage finds, handcrafted pieces and art”.
Meanwhile, the boys have roamed the countryside, made huts in the overgrown garden and forest, and swum in the creek which borders the property.
The couple met in London 25 years ago and after returning to New Zealand, created a business making polished steel furniture, so building workshops and a studio was a priority. In the garden, any plants have to be deer-proof, such as lavender and hydrangeas, and the terraced vegetable garden is fully fenced to keep out the deer, rabbits and the family’s naughty chooks.
Emma makes most of her jewellery from vintage silverware, deconstructing it, beating and riveting the old silver into contemporary pieces, which sell through stores such as Cranfields in Wellington. “Nature is a constant inspiration for my work, so this is the perfect place to be – even if the phone reception is patchy.”