Why a visit to Marlborough sounds divine

If you were tasked with designing the perfect holiday destination, what would it include?

Oodles of sunshine, 150-plus wineries, world-famous walking tracks and 4000km² of coastline that ducks and dives around gloriously isolated coves?

If you answered yes, then stand down, because it already exists. Stretched across the top right-hand corner of the South Island, Marlborough and its pretty sounds score highly on the holiday bingo card.

Here’s what to cross off next time you’re in the region.

supplied Cloudy Bay's cellar door, Marlborough Sounds.

Experience

Can you visit Marlborough and not swing by a winery? You could, but why would you want to? This is New Zealand’s most significant winemaking region, home to around 27,000ha of vines, or two-thirds of the country’s total vineyard area. There are also more than 30 cellar doors where you can meet the winemakers and sample their wares, including Cloudy Bay and Framingham. Sign up with a company that will drive you around them, so you don’t have to do the sip-and-spit thing.

Drink

Wine grabs all the headlines in Marlborough but craft beer gets a look in at Boom Town Beer Garden, Tap Room & Courtyard in Renwick. As well as sampling Boom Town brews and drops from guest breweries on tap, there are – you guessed it – local wines available too. You’ll also find great food, a playroom for the kids and a roaring fireplace.

Supplied Marlborough restaurants Arbour, left, and Frank's Oyster Bar and Eatery.

Eat

Local chef Sam Webb borrowed a relative’s name (and that of his parent’s Marlborough vineyard) for his first restaurant, Frank’s Oyster Bar and Eatery. Don’t, however, let the name fool you – along with delicious oysters, the Blenheim establishment also offers modern, shareable dishes made with some of Marlborough’s best local ingredients. Try the tempura oyster tartare or, if you’re feeling in a carnivorous mood, the confit lamb shoulder with its lashings of sumac, red onion and pistachio.

At Arbour in Renwick, owners Liz Buttimore and Bradley Hornby forage almost daily for their seasonal, fresh ingredients and there’s little that comes close to the joy of eating meals featuring food that you passed on your way to the restaurant. That translates to dishes such as hāpuka with pickled celery or whipped caramelised yoghurt with wood sorrel. All served with a glass of something local, of course.

Is your sweet tooth nagging you? Then Makana Confections is definitely worth a stop. This is the home of handmade Marlborough pinot noir truffles, macadamia caramel corn and macadamia butter toffee crunch, which is a thing of sugary beauty.

supplied Blenheim luxury boutique Thomas's.

Shop

Lean into some of the area’s best shopping experiences at Blenheim’s luxury boutique Thomas’s. Featuring Karen Walker jewellery, Auckland artist Kirsty Nixon’s framed prints of birds and Australian/New Zealand brand Baksana’s luxe bed linens, you’re sure to find something to take home.

Talented Antipodeans are also on display at No 4 Boutique in Blenheim, which has been curating the best of local and Australian clothing designers since 2012. Brands include Kathryn Wilson, Caitlin Crisp and Aureta Studio.

supplied Garden Marlborough Festival.

Visit

The region’s newest attraction, the Omaka Observatory, flung open its doors on July 1. This crater observatory in the Omaka Valley is perfectly sited to take advantage of the region’s exceptionally clear skies.

The purpose-built facility has been designed to minimise light pollution and wind effects, which is all the better to take advantage of the southern skies. Thanks to the range of telescopes, visitors can spot planets, galaxies, star clusters and the moon. Make sure you don’t miss the special Tātai Arorangi sessions with the te reo Māori presenters who uncover the stories and legends of the sky.

Want to see how the green-fingered locals do it? Then pencil in a visit from November 3-6 for the Garden Marlborough festival, which is back for the first time since 2020. Think workshops and a nosy around some of the best gardens in the region.

Supplied Bay of Many Coves, Marlborough Sounds.

Stay

Want to lay your head where Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and Benedict Cumberbatch all have? Then jump on a ferry to the Bay of Many Coves luxury resort. About a half-hour boat ride from Picton in the Marlborough Sounds, this small five-star accommodation spot is an unabashed celebration of good food, wine and style.

Along with stylish rooms and ridiculously beautiful views of the water from every room, there’s also 52ha of private bush to explore, two restaurants and all the privacy a Hollywood star (or you) could desire.

You don’t have to like golf to stay at the The Nineteenth, the sleek black self-catering guest accommodation next to the Marlborough Golf Course – but if you do, you’ll be in heaven. The architecturally designed two-bedroom cottage will wow with its stylish simplicity and 50-shades-of-green views across the golf course, Wither Hills and the surrounding farmland.