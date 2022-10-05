Kūmara Gnocchi with Gorgonzola & Walnut Sauce recipe

Well-made gnocchi is fluffy and light so don’t be tempted to overwork the dough. If the gnocchi feels sticky, use plenty of semolina to dust it and the work surface.

KŪMARA GNOCCHI WITH GORGONZOLA & WALNUT SAUCE

Prep: 20 minutes | Cook: 70 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

Kūmara gnocchi

2 medium kūmara, to make 300g of puree

240g 00 flour*

2 tsp fine sea salt

1 cup fine semolina (for dusting the gnocchi)

Gorgonzola & walnut sauce

75g gorgonzola

250ml cream

¼ cup walnuts

Method

Kūmara gnocchi: Preheat the oven to 200C. Poke a few holes in the kūmara with a fork. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until tender. Set aside to cool slightly until easy to handle but still warm.

Put the flour and salt in a bowl. Peel the kūmara and press the flesh through a potato ricer or mash with a fork. Tip the kūmara into the flour and knead lightly until soft and slightly sticky.

Cut the dough into 4 equal portions, dust the work surface with semolina and roll each piece of dough into a sausage-like shape, about 2.5cm thick. Slice each roll into 2-3cm pieces and lay the gnocchi onto a clean tea towel. Make grooves in each piece with a fork – this lets it cook evenly and hold a sauce successfully.

Gorgonzola & walnut sauce: Put the gorgonzola and cream in a small saucepan and bring to a low simmer. Season with salt and pepper and stir for

3 minutes or until thickened.

Toast the walnuts in a frying pan over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Shake the pan vigorously to stop the walnuts from burning.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Drop in the gnocchi and cook for about 4-5 minutes or until they float to the surface.

Drain the gnocchi and return to the saucepan; stir in the gorgonzola sauce. Divide the gnocchi into 4 bowls and sprinkle with toasted walnuts.

* 00 flour is more refined Italian flour used for pasta making, also called doppio zero.