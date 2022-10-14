The Auckland artist who's not afraid to 'take the pastiche'

Artist Laura Williams describes her style as âinstrinsicâ: âI am most definitely obstinate when it comes to what and how I paint.â Right, Beyond the Veil I, 2020.

Her “entrenched irreverence” and the practise of including paintings by other artists in her work are reflected in artist Laura Williams’ moniker Taking the Pastiche. The Auckland-based artist, who paints around her full-time job as a union organiser, creates generally autobiographical pieces using acrylic paint and board, with the “occasional foray” into 3D.

Her latest series, Paradise Mound, is a visual stream of consciousness, she says, “depicting coercion, dissuasion, realisation, relinquishment, estrangement, grief, determination, liberation, and reconciliation with self”. The other artists that Laura’s colourful and intricate paintings often feature include Vincent van Gogh, David Hockney and Artemisia Gentileschi; they reference prints hanging in her childhood home and images from books her mother brought home from the bookstores she worked at.

Supplied A detail of Seclusion: The Realisation, 2020 by Laura Williams.

“While the works by other artists have a specific significance for me, both past and present, they are also usually highly recognisable, which enables the viewer to engender their own personal reading of the works. I tend not to explain the autobiographical elements... as I want the viewer to have their own reading,” she explains. Hamilton’s Laree Payne Gallery will be showing works from the Paradise Mound series at the Aotearoa Art Fair, The Cloud, Auckland, from November 16-20. See more of Laura’s work at lareepaynegallery.com and instagram.com/takingthepastiche.

Supplied Two of artist Laura Williams' favourite things: Left, an Italian vase, and right, a Sam Cairncross painting.

Laura Williams’ favourite things

Italian vase: This belonged to my parents who both died before I started to paint and exhibit my work. I often stage it with flowers at my exhibitions as a parental talisman.

Sam Cairncross painting: I bought this at a church fair in 1990 for 50c. It’s painted on an old cotton shirt stretched over a board and is the first picture I hang when I move to a new place.

Supplied Two of artist Laura Williams' favourite things: Left, Maungawhau/Mt Eden and, right, Otis the porcelain mouse.

Maungawhau/Mt Eden: I love walking to the summit and the maunga is the dominant view from my apartment, the back of my studio and my desk at work.

Porcelain mouse: My father brought this back for me from a work trip when I was 5 years old. His name is Otis and he is always placed somewhere prominent so that I can see him.