Is this luxury lodge home to Auckland's best view from the pool?

A dip in an outdoor pool is not usually high on my must-do list in late winter but when you’re faced with one of New Zealand’s most spectacular places for a swim, it’s tricky to resist the urge to take the plunge.

The Instagram-friendly pool in question is at luxurious Delamore Lodge, which is nestled into the cliff overlooking the black sands of Owhanake Bay on Waiheke Island’s northwest with views out to Rakino Island and The Noises islands.

Like the lodge, the pretty infinity pool – heated in summer only – curves into the landscape and sits among lush planting that includes succulents, flaxes, palms and lavender. It was built after Andy Summers, guitarist for The Police, visited in 2008 and said he wanted a pool to swim in.

Delamore Lodge/Supplied A luxury suite at Waiheke Island's Delamore Lodge.

One of the best parts of a stay at Delamore, has a helipad on site and caters for a maximum of 16 guests across its four luxury suites, two-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom owners’ villa, is its closeness to Waiheke’s main township, Oneroa, and the Mātiatia Ferry Terminal. In fact, if you are more of an active relaxer, Oneroa is a 20-minute walk via the road, or seek out one of the nearby Te Ara Hura tracks for the slightly longer scenic route.

In between hitting the island’s wineries and beaches, there’s plenty at the lodge to keep you occupied – as well as that glorious pool there are lots of books, DVDs and games, and a large undercover jacuzzi and sauna.

Included in your stay are return transfers to the ferry, a gourmet breakfast, complimentary minibar, and pre-dinner canapes and some drinks.

Delamore Lodge/Supplied An aerial view of Delamore Lodge, Waiheke Island.

Bookings must be made ahead for the on-site spa which offers massages and facials by skilled therapists using New Zealand-made Nellie Tier products.

The lodge’s showstopping views can be admired from almost everywhere, including the lounge and dining area where the handiwork of head chef Allan Grooby shines all day. Book in for his five-course set dinner menu, where local ingredients are paired with the lodge’s own produce with sensational results. Think Prawn & Nori Cannelloni in a creamy Dashi Broth and Apple & Honey Tart with Vanilla & Brandy Ice Cream.

Notable guests over the years have included actors Hilary Swank and Ryan Reynolds, who visited with his girlfriend at the time, Alanis Morissette, while All Black Jonah Lomu married his second wife Fiona Taylor at the venue in 2003.

Visit delamorelodge.com.