East meets west in the cultural revival of a sensational Auckland home

The Dewan children Raina and Arjun with dog Tyson on the curved stairs that their dad Mayank was determined to include in the house design.

How do you reflect two different cultures harmoniously in one home? That’s the challenge Shweta and Mayank Dewan faced when they built their new home on a Birkenhead ridge in Auckland, overlooking Waitematā Harbour.

When the couple bought the 1050m² site in 2008 it was occupied by a fairly typical family home built in the 1980s – the main attraction was the location with spectacular harbour views that stretch from Rangitoto Island to the Waitākere Ranges.

The Dewans moved in with their two children, daughter Raina, now 16, and son Arjun, 14, with the aim of living there for a few years to experience the site, before making any radical decisions about renovations or rebuilding.

READ MORE:

* Couple create a slice of Tuscan style in Martinborough

* Art, style, colour - this surprising townhouse has it all

* It took three tries, but a British family finally have a Nelson home they love



Those two years turned into several as Mayank and Shweta set about refining their architectural taste and collecting ideas. Gradually, a vision began to form of a spacious home that made the most of its location, was functional for the whole family but also celebrated both their native Indian culture and that of their adopted country, where, by that point, they had been living for almost two decades.

“The main priority for us was the house being functional, but we’re also into aesthetics. It has to look nice. Just okay is not okay, so everything in the house has had some thought and research put into it,” says Mayank, but he adds that it “wasn’t at any cost”. Reupholstered auction finds and chain store furniture sit comfortably alongside bespoke features like the leathered stone waterfall kitchen benchtop.

“We’ve always liked houses,” says Shweta. “We’ve always liked visiting open homes, and watching home and garden shows to see other people’s ideas, but what we couldn’t find was a way to bring in a little bit of Indian influence. We were used to marble and stone, concrete and pillars, but we didn’t know how to bring it in because we hadn’t seen it done here.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The floor-to-ceiling metal screen that divides the dining room from the stairs down to the garage is a key feature added by architects DAA as a design nod to the family's Indian culture and as a way to introduce an interesting play of light; the treasured swamp kauri dining table is from Icewood Ancient Kauri and the rug is from House of Haghi.

The home is just the second the couple have owned together, having lived in nearby Glenfield since they moved to New Zealand from India. Shweta arrived first, in pursuit of better opportunities for her career as an occupational therapist. Mayank followed not long after, setting up a dental practice in Birkenhead.

After talking to several builders and architects, the idea of renovating the existing house was taken off the table.

“There were too many unknowns. We couldn’t get a commitment on how long a renovation would take or what it would cost in case any issues came up during the build. And at the end of all that, it would still have always been a house built in 1980, with a modern renovation,” says Mayank.

Committed to a new-build, the Dewans settled on Dorrington Atcheson Architects (DAA) to realise their vision for a timeless, stylish functional home that reminded the family of their Indian heritage while still fitting into suburban Auckland.

The brief was to maximise the views and the aspect, while creating privacy for the family on a site that is surrounded by properties on almost every side. Arriving at a final concept that everyone agreed took thorough consultation, says DAA’s Sam Atcheson.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The kitchen is bold and warm with bespoke timber cabinetry, black appliances from Kouzina, and a Taj Mahal quartzite splashback and Titanium granite benchtops both from Italian Stone; the waterfall benchtop has a leathered finish to bring out the touches of gold and cream and to add texture; the barstools are from King.

“Mayank, in particular, had some really strong ideas and really drove some aspects of the design,” he says. “We’re used to designing New Zealand houses so we were really comfortable with that part of the project, but they did want influences from their home country. Those mostly show through in some of the materials and some of the spaces they wanted, like the private study.

“But there are always parameters you’re working to in any clients’ brief and I think what we’ve come up with is something that works really well for them, but that I’m proud of as well.”

As well as his study, secreted behind a door-like wall panel, Mayank was adamant the home should include curved features, which was where he probably got the most push-back from “everybody”, he laughs.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Vein-cut travertine floor tiles from Artedomus are part of a rich natural palette used throughout the house; the sideboard is from Delux Interiors and the artwork was bought at an auction aboard a cruise ship. This ornate Italian chair is another antique find from Cordy's that Shweta has reupholstered with fabric from Warwick; the sideboard is from Delux Interiors.

The two curved features that caused the most debate were the tilted circular skylight lined with LED lights above the main living area, and the elegantly curved staircase rising from the entrance foyer.

The foyer itself has a circular section of stone that sits half inside, and half outside, the front door, reached by a flight of exterior steps that are also rounded.

“The skylight was a bit of a challenge. If I knew then what I know now in terms of how difficult it would be and the cost, I might have made a different decision. But I’m glad I did it because it is so worth it,” says Mayank.

Amid the stone and marble of the living areas Shweta says the curved features add softness and warmth. “Squares and hard edges are colder. The rounded shapes are more organic and warmer.”

The family moved into the finished property in 2019 and never looked back. At 490m² with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple living areas and a study in the main house, as well as a self-contained apartment for Mayank’s parents, and a large, private garden with a swimming pool, there is plenty of room for everyone in the family to be as social or as private as they want.

“Our children are teenagers now, so they need their own space. We’re actually finding they don’t want to go out anywhere. Their friends come over here, which is actually great,” says Mayank.

“It’s the same with my parents. We love knowing that they’re here but we don’t need to be in the same space all the time.”

There are no plans to move again any time soon. “This is our dream house,” says Shweta.

“Hopefully the kids will stay for a while, or at least come back often. We love the functionality as well as all the natural light, the sense of openness and the scale. We love that it’s so quiet you can hear the native birds outside. It’s very peaceful.”

Q&A with Mayank & Shweta Dewan

Our decorating style is: Bold but with earthy finishes and soft furnishings. (Shweta)

Best decorating tip: Using natural materials such as stone, metal and wood creates a timeless look. (Mayank)

Bravest thing we did around the house: Using 12 large laser-cut curved travertine steps at the main entrance. (Mayank)

Best seat in the house: You can sit in the upstairs lounge for hours, looking out over the harbour. You see the boats, the weather, traffic on the bridge, the cityscape and the changing light with sunrise and sunset. You see life going on. It’s like meditation. (Shweta)

We love this part of New Zealand because: It’s a very close community. Everybody knows each other, plus everything’s right here – even the city is only 10 minutes away over the bridge. (Mayank)

Favourite local eatery: We are spoilt for choice here. We frequent Mulan Malaysian restaurant on Hinemoa St in Birkenhead and El Greco Greek-Italian restaurant at Campbells Bay. (Mayank)