The 'art deco Scottish castle' transformed with colour and curves

It took three years for the owners of this 1940s Auckland home to decide best how to renovate it.

When your house looks like none other on the street and you embark on a major renovation, you can expect a little neighbourly interest. “My favourite comment was from a Scottish lady who walked past just after we’d finished,” says Gina Day. “She said, ‘my brother’s just been over and he thought your house looked like an art deco Scottish castle’.

“I thought that was great,” she says laughing. “It is a bit of a monstrosity from the street.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A vase from Citta sits on an op shop table beneath a "budget as" artwork in Gina and Rich Day's Auckland home; a Tony Ogle print hangs in the stairwell where the walls are painted in Aalto Sea Foam. Right, the Day family: Gina, Sylvie, Paddy and Rich.

That’s monstrosity in a good way. It was the gracious, curvaceous exterior of this 1940s house that excited Gina when she and her husband Rich first came to view it five years ago. But the inside? Not so much. “I didn’t really like it,” she admits. “Because of the street appeal my expectations were high, but inside it was a rabbit warren. There were so many doors and hallways, I was constantly confused as to where I was in the house. I could see how much work we’d need to do for us to live here as a family.”

READ MORE:

* Creative couple transform their Whanganui farmhouse from drab to fab

* Top-to-toe reno awakens a Wairarapa sleeping beauty

* Husband's legacy lives on at a special Nelson home by the sea



She credits Rich with having more foresight. He took in the generous section dotted with olive trees, the swimming pool and the quiet street (they lived nearby on a noisy main road) and saw an ideal place for their kids, Paddy, now 12, and Sylvie, 10, to grow up. And eventually Gina saw it too. “It was the backyard that sold it.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The house's striking exterior, although slightly altered, was mostly preserved in the renovation: "We did a lot of blockwork to create an obvious entry - we wanted it to be obvious to visitors where to go to find the people," says Gina.

As well as being an upbeat, super fit personal trainer, Gina’s a bit of an aesthete – she loves colour, is obsessed with searching for beautiful, idiosyncratic pieces of art and owns some cool vintage chairs from her short-lived days as an upholsterer – however she didn’t immediately try to transform the awkward-feeling house. Instead she and Rich lived here for almost three years, allowing their ideas to ferment, before beginning the renovation in February last year. By then they had a vision: “I wanted it to be deco-luxe but still a house that we could live in and enjoy,” says Gina. “Beautiful but not super fussy.”

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden A skylight floods the south-facing kitchen with light; the dark green finger tiles lining the kitchen island are from European Ceramics and the barstools are from Citta; Gina refinished the wood on the vintage armchair herself and had it reupholstered in Plush fabric in Olive from Warwick.

Some problems were obvious – the kitchen had to go. It wasn’t the most decrepit kitchen but it was no cook’s dream. “It looked cool but it wasn’t cool,” says Gina. “And it was in the wrong place.”

The right place was around the corner, at the rear of the house, where the kitchen could double in size, open out to the back garden and become the family’s light-filled social and functional hub.

A lot of the main visual themes that run through this house meet in the kitchen as well. The tiles are a deep forest green – a key colour in the home; there’s a nod to its 1940s bones in the elegant curves of the island and cabinetry; and the use of wood and slate adds the earthy, textural note that’s another essential element to its vibe.

Marrying all those elements took architect Tim Dorrington, of Dorrington Atcheson Architects (DAA), a few cracks before he nailed it. “Tim’s a very clever man,” says Gina, who chose him to do the renovation because he’d added an upstairs floor for the home’s previous owners. “It made sense to use him again,” she says, climbing the stairs to the main bedroom, en suite and dressing room. “It still looks good. It’s dated well.”

And she’s right. Though completed at an earlier time for a different client, this floor blends seamlessly with the rest of the home, its smoky pink walls and sage green carpet a starting point for the entire colour scheme. Looking seaward over the rooftops of Westmere this enviable bedroom includes a cosy window seat – a forerunner of the showstopper that Gina had built downstairs.

Following the line of the house’s most audacious street-facing curve, the living room seat is one of Gina’s favourite spots. “When the kids are at school and my work is done, this is my place to take a deep breath and curl up with a coffee,” she says, before heading downstairs to reveal where the working side of her life as a personal trainer happens.

Unlike a lot of neglected basement areas this floor was a labour of love. It took a great many coats of paint to perfect the moody walls and ceiling which on first sight appear to be black but are actually a very deep – you guessed it – green. “The poor painters had a nightmare,” says Gina.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden The curves that run through the interior of the house are continued outside with the striking olive trees which have not been changed since the Days bought the house and continue to be expertly pruned and maintained by DJN Landscaping Services: "His name's Dan and he's awesome," says Gina; the outdoor furniture is by Fermob and a fountain springs from the tiled plinth by the pool.

The darkness is offset by an intricately slatted cedar wall, containing a “disappearing” door that is possibly Gina’s favourite feature in the house.

“I wanted a speakeasy underground feel down here,” she says, of the space that has already seen some fun games nights and parties, not to mention epic workouts. Gina takes exercise classes here and has an adjoining room of weights for her business StudioG.

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Morning sun dapples the living room walls, painted in Aalto Humming, with light in the Days' Westmere home; parquet floors throughout are from VidaSpace, the cabinet was built by Hewe to hide the television and the large corner sofa was custom-made by Forma with Vienna velvet in Bronzed from James Dunlop Textiles: "Before it arrived I was scared it wouldn't work but I love it," says Gina.

“I only train ladies and it’s a laugh, it’s like therapy and exercise combined. We’re all women around the same age, with kids. And it’s great to be able to be able to talk about anything and hear someone say ‘oh my God, yes!’”

The renovation hasn’t been without frustrations – Auckland’s 2021 lockdown began four days before the Days were due to move in – but their patience and attention to detail have paid off. This is a home with spaces for every kind of mood – for sweaty work, zen-like rest and every kind of play. “It’s a delight to live in,” says Gina. “I look around and it makes me feel joyous.”

Q&A with Gina Day

Best thing about the renovation: The new layout of the kitchen, dining and entrance. The architect helped us find the indoor/outdoor flow the house was missing. It’s truly transformed it.

Bravest thing we did around the house: Going dark in the lower floor with Aalto Green Bath paint and black cabinetry. It’s sometimes hard to visualise before it all comes together but we’re really happy with how it turned out.

Best money we ever spent: Hiring Building Elements to do the build, and Hewe to make the cabinetry. Both crews were amazing to work with, absolute perfectionists who made the whole process a pleasure.

Favourite new find: The glass coffee table in the lounge, $50 from Trade Me.

Best seat in the house: The rounded window seat in the living room. It’s a great spot to have a morning coffee – warm and sunny, with a great view of the neighbourhood and Coxs Bay.

We love this part of New Zealand because: We can walk everywhere: the CBD, Ponsonby, Western Springs... And there are a lot of bush and estuary tracks really close to us; places where you very easily forget you’re in the city.

Favourite local shop: Presentz on Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn. I often go there if I need to buy a last-minute gift for someone and I always end up buying something for myself! Such a beautifully curated assortment of lovely things.