Egg & Chive Sandwich Balls recipe
Everyone will love this cute way of serving the classic egg and chive sandwich – and it’s really simple to achieve. Do not butter the bread, as the edges won’t seal if you do.
EGG & CHIVE SANDWICH BALLS
Makes 12-15
Ingredients
Egg and chive filling
4 free-range eggs, hard boiled
3 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise
Pinch of white pepper
3g chives, chopped
½ tsp salt
1 tsp white sugar
White bread (26 sandwich slices)
Garnish
Chopped Italian parsley
Method
Remove shells from eggs and crush them with the back of a fork. Add the rest of egg and chive ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
Place a piece of bread on clean dry surface and put 15g of egg and chive filling in the centre. Cover with another piece of bread and cut into circle shape using 6cm diameter ring or using any cup or glass you have at home.
Garnish with chopped parsley.