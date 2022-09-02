Egg & Chive Sandwich Balls recipe

Everyone will love this cute way of serving the classic egg and chive sandwich – and it’s really simple to achieve. Do not butter the bread, as the edges won’t seal if you do.

EGG & CHIVE SANDWICH BALLS

Makes 12-15

Ingredients

Egg and chive filling

4 free-range eggs, hard boiled

3 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

Pinch of white pepper

3g chives, chopped

½ tsp salt

1 tsp white sugar

White bread (26 sandwich slices)

Garnish

Chopped Italian parsley

Method

Remove shells from eggs and crush them with the back of a fork. Add the rest of egg and chive ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Place a piece of bread on clean dry surface and put 15g of egg and chive filling in the centre. Cover with another piece of bread and cut into circle shape using 6cm diameter ring or using any cup or glass you have at home.

Garnish with chopped parsley.