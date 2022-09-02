Crystallised Ginger Slice recipe

This buttery, shortbread-style slice is filled with the warming flavours of ginger and is an ideal treat to enjoy with a nice cup of tea.

CRYSTALLISED GINGER SLICE

Makes 16 squares

Ingredients

250g butter, softened

¾ cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp ground ginger

2¼ cups plain flour

¾ cup crystallised ginger, sliced

Method

Put the butter and sugar into a large bowl. Use an electric mixer to beat well until pale and creamy. Beat in the vanilla, salt and the ground ginger.

Stir in flour and crystallised ginger. Press dough evenly into a baking paper-lined 20cm square tin. Chill for 30 minutes while preheating the oven to 180C.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until firm and golden brown. Cut into squares while still warm.