Moorish Aubergine with Crispy Halloumi recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Meltingly tender and warmly spiced aubergine and tomatoes harmonise beautifully with crispy, salty halloumi.

MOORISH AUBERGINE WITH CRISPY HALLOUMI

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 30 minutes | Serves 6-8

Ingredients

5 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

1 large aubergine, cut in 1cm cubes

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp Spanish smoked paprika

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato puree

Small handful coriander or parsley, chopped

200g halloumi, sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

Warm pita bread, to serve

Method

Heat half the oil in a large frying pan set over medium heat. Add the aubergine and saute for 5 minutes to lightly brown. Add the garlic and spices and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and tomato puree and season with a good pinch of salt. Stir in ½ cup water and bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the sauce is thick. Stir in the coriander and set aside.

Heat remaining oil in a clean frying pan and fry the halloumi for about a minute on each side until golden brown. To serve, spread the aubergine into a serving dish and top with halloumi. Squeeze the lemon juice over the halloumi and drizzle a little more olive oil over the whole dish. Serve immediately with pita bread on the side.