Moorish Aubergine with Crispy Halloumi recipe
This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.
Meltingly tender and warmly spiced aubergine and tomatoes harmonise beautifully with crispy, salty halloumi.
Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 30 minutes | Serves 6-8
Ingredients
5 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to drizzle
1 large aubergine, cut in 1cm cubes
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp Spanish smoked paprika
½ tsp dried chilli flakes
400g can chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato puree
Small handful coriander or parsley, chopped
200g halloumi, sliced
Juice of 1 lemon
Warm pita bread, to serve
Method
Heat half the oil in a large frying pan set over medium heat. Add the aubergine and saute for 5 minutes to lightly brown. Add the garlic and spices and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant.
Add the tomatoes and tomato puree and season with a good pinch of salt. Stir in ½ cup water and bring to the boil then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the sauce is thick. Stir in the coriander and set aside.
Heat remaining oil in a clean frying pan and fry the halloumi for about a minute on each side until golden brown. To serve, spread the aubergine into a serving dish and top with halloumi. Squeeze the lemon juice over the halloumi and drizzle a little more olive oil over the whole dish. Serve immediately with pita bread on the side.