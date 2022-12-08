Spicy Cauliflower Florets with Salsa Brava recipe

This recipe is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

When roasted, cauliflower takes on caramelised, nutty flavours and the florets make great morsels for dipping into this spicy sauce.

SPICY CAULIFLOWER FLORETS WITH SALSA BRAVA

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 25-30 minutes | Serves 6-8

Ingredients

Spicy Cauliflower Florets

1 large cauliflower, cut into florets

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp Spanish smoked paprika

½ tsp chilli powder

50g pecorino cheese, finely grated

Salsa Brava

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp Spanish smoked paprika

¼ tsp chilli powder

400ml can chopped tomatoes

1 roasted red capsicum, chopped (from supermarket deli counter)

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

Method

Spicy cauliflower florets: Preheat the oven to 180C. In a large bowl, toss together the cauliflower, olive oil, paprika, chilli and a little salt and pepper. Add the pecorino and toss to coat. Scatter florets over an oven tray and roast for 25-30 minutes, turning once halfway through until the cauliflower is golden brown and the coating crisp.

Salsa brava: Heat oil in a large pot, add the onion and saute over medium heat for 5 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic, paprika and chilli and cook for 1 minute more, stirring continuously. Add the tomatoes, capsicum, vinegar and ½ cup cold water and bring mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Carefully transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Season with salt, to taste. Serve the warm cauliflower bites with the salsa on the side, to dip.