The more that blossoms and blooms in this Wairarapa garden, the better

A santolina hedge encircles the herb beds, while the cottage garden beyond includes, from left, climbing roses 'Apple Blossom', 'Strawberry Hill' and 'Wedgwood', as well as shrub roses 'Charles de Mills' and 'Brother Cadfael', lavateras and delphiniums.

When the flaxes are flowering at Longbush Cottage, Luke Gardner and Ben Quay like to sit in their garden, with a glass of wine, and “watch the tūī swoop in”.

There’s a pond “chocka with tadpoles at the moment – thousands and thousands of them,” says Luke, which will soon become a chorus of frogs. “Sometimes it’s quite loud, to the point that our neighbour texted me and said, ‘I think you need to turn the frogs down, I can’t think!’” But the frogs aren’t just aural garden ornaments, they’re useful too, eating “every slug and snail” in their path.

Longbush is a tiny old cottage in the wilds of Masterton, surrounded by a hectare of beautiful garden. Though the garden is only six years old, it already boasts a silver and white entrance, a tōtara walk, a chamomile lawn, an orchard with cherry trees and a “neolithic” menhir stone embedded with fossils. This is a garden to watch and to come back to.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Luke Gardner, seen here in the potager, counts himself lucky to be able to make the garden his day job. At right, part of the cottage garden at his and partner Ben Quay's property, Longbush Cottage.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Luke feels that the silver and white garden is the "entrance hall to the garden"; loosely inspired by Sissinghurst Castle Garden in England, it's a tumble of 'Iceberg' and 'Wedding Day' roses, lamb's-ear, santolina and white gaura; the dragon stone font is from Country Village in Palmerston North.

Luke grew up on a North Canterbury sheep farm so he enjoys having a working woolshed with its madly barking farm dogs at the end of his drive, courtesy of the neighbour. Growing up, though, he wasn’t at all interested in rural life: “I think the only farm thing I did was make morning tea for the shearers.”

Nor did he help his mother in the garden, he admits. “She was out there all day, every day. Every year the fence got moved out as the garden got bigger and bigger…” Nevertheless, gardening, Luke thinks, is something he picked up by osmosis.

“Subconsciously, in my heart, I think I’m trying to recreate that emotional feeling of my mother’s garden.” She liked a rambly, cottagey look, he says, whereas “I like structure, straight lines, but with a cottagey feeling within them.” The more things blossoming and blooming, the better. He is, he admits, “greedy for flowers”.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Looking through the artichoke thistles and 'Iceberg' roses of the silver and white garden to the cottage.

Luke left the farm to train as an interior decorator and headed off to London, where he found himself selling Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics at Harrods – the property also boasts a “lipstick garden”, a tongue-in-cheek homage to his first job. Luke kept coming across plants the exact colour of the cosmetics he used to sell.

“Like this one. That could be Rouge Pur No 19. It’s the most lurid shade of fuchsia and was our top seller back in 1990. So I thought it would be fun to create a garden of lipstick colours: pinks, reds, oranges… Not quite polite, a little bit clashy.”

London was also where Luke met his English partner Ben. In 2006, the couple decided to move to Aotearoa. “Ben’s thing was that if he came to New Zealand, he wanted to live in a villa.” They found a lovely one in Wellington and were very happy there but, says Luke, “I just wanted space… So I had this brilliant idea. We’d buy a little cottage in the Wairarapa and drift over the hill at weekends.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Delphiniums, an artichoke thistle and a pittosporum 'Golf Ball' pop against Longbush Cottage which is painted in Resene Tuna with Resene Grey Chateau around the windows. Luke likes to grow teasels in the delphinium border under his kitchen window so he can watch the birds devouring the seeds; Rosa 'Madame Alfred Carriere' climbs up the fence almost to the eaves while Rosa 'William Shakespeare' provides a splodge of burgundy in the border.

The reality was slightly different. “I hated living between two houses. Every time you’d go to find something, it was at the other house. You’d clean one house, drive over the hill and clean the other one. All I was doing was cleaning, not gardening.”

Ben, who works for Waka Kotahi in Wellington, was equally frustrated so they packed up the silkie chickens (the present crew include Miley, Britney, and Dua Lipa, with roosters Tupac and Leroy –named for Bad, Bad Leroy Brown by Jim Croce), most of the Wellington garden and moved permanently over the hill.

The garden is now Luke’s full-time job and one of the very best things about it, he says, is sharing it with other people. Every October he holds a tulip festival (he expected about 100 people for the first one but 900 arrived) and once again this year Longbush will be part of the popular Wairarapa Garden Tour on November 5 and 6, which raises money for the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre at Mt Bruce.

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Cherry tree branches frame the David Austin rose 'A Shropshire Lad', blue delphiniums and Rosa 'Paul's Himalayan Musk'; the central splash of burgundy is Rosa 'Charles de Mills'.

It took a while for Luke to appreciate blossom-scarce and rather austere natives plants. “Growing up around my mother and her gardening friends, they always had this mantra: ‘No hideous natives in my garden’. When I came back from overseas, I kept buying things and then discovering, ‘Oh, my God, that’s a native’.” Which led him to wonder if he could create a border just using natives and love it. “I’m not sure yet. Watch this space. But somebody said to me, ‘well, even if you don’t like it, the birds will’, which is probably more important.”

One proud exception is his avenue of tōtara which, he says, with a bit of blood and bone and a drip line for water, have just taken off.

“I can’t believe how quickly they’ve grown. They went in in winter 2017 and they’re already full height.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Looking through to the potager, with red cabbages, honeysuckle on the fence, sweet pea in the background and dahlias and gladioli in the centre.

In fact, Luke says, they’ve grown as fast as pine trees. “Tōtara clips just like yew. Eventually this will be a formal hedge, like you’d see in England.”

Another treasure is the horse chestnut tree. “It’s a seedling that came from my parents’ garden,” Luke explains, and that seedling, in turn, came from his grandparents’ garden. That very first chestnut sprig was bought at a church fete and came home in an Edmonds Baking Powder tin.

Longbush is still a work in progress. It’s all trial and error, says Luke. Some things work, some don’t and some work far too well. “But that’s the fun of gardening. It’s all experimentation. Playing, for adults.”

Paul McCredie/NZ House & Garden Luke created a dry river bed from local limestone as a run-off to the garden pond.

Q&A with Luke Gardner

Most significant plant in the garden: My ‘Charles de Mills’ rose which came from my grandfather’s garden via my mother’s. It only flowers once but is beautiful and smells divine.

Favourite plant combination: Tulips ‘Red Saigon’, ‘Ronaldo’ and ‘Princess Irene’. I plant loads of pots for my tulip festival in early October.

Favourite garden job: Potting on seedlings – it is quite meditative.

Most-used tool: Instagram (@longbushcottage). Finding something in the garden that I am happy to share with the world is a great way of celebrating the positives.

Best edible crop: I always have some cavolo nero on the go as it is so versatile and crops year-round. The chickens love it as well.

Time spent in the garden: Pretty much all day every day but I do try and have at least a day a week where I give myself a break.

My favourite season is: When the tulips are in full bloom. I am obsessed with them, which is why I started having my tulip festival – it is the perfect excuse to be able to plant more.

Most-used part of the garden: The back veranda – I sit out there most days. The beds almost come right up to it, so it feels like you’re inside the garden.

Do you open your garden to the public: Yes, by appointment from September to April, for the tulip festival, and this year for the Wairarapa Garden Tour on November 5-6.