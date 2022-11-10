The Māori artist passing on her knowledge of carving and weaving

Left, Kohai Grace wearing her Kahu Mumu cloak with Te Ao, Te Po (A Series, No. 4). Top right, Te Paepae o te Rangi and, above right, Tino Rangatiratanga (both designed by Kohai and produced by Kohai and her tauira, 2021/22).

Kohai Grace (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Porou) is playing an important role in preserving two Māori artforms – the weaving of tukutuku panels and kākahu, or cloak, making – by passing on her knowledge to others in her iwi.

She was taught tukutuku by master carver Rangikaiamokura Hetet and cloak making by master weavers Erenora Puketapu-Hetet and Kahutoi Te Kanawa and explains “there was always an understanding that you were taught so you could teach others and therefore continue the toi, or art, whakapapa”.

Kohai makes the distinctive tukutuku panels using dried kiekie plant. “Once dampened, it is very pliable, strong, has good length and, when applied correctly, it sits nicely on the wood slat surfaces to form its crosses that make the patterns,” she says. “I like how its natural cream colour contrasts beautifully on a black background, or any other colour added to the work.”

She has been fortunate enough to see historic examples of tukutuku and kākahu in private collections and at many of the wharenui on the East Coast and other marae in Aotearoa, and this too has helped inform her practice. See Kohai’s work at Toi Māori Aotearoa’s stand at the 2022 Aotearoa Art Fair, The Cloud, Auckland, from November 16-20.

Himiona Grace Kea feathers.

KOHAI GRACE’S FAVOURITE THINGS

Te taiao / nature: Nature fills my eyes and wairua with its beauty and colours.

Pūhā: Kai that feeds both my puku and my soul.

Himiona Grace Kohai Grace using a patu muka, or flax fibre pounder.

My hands: My workers that help me to create.

Himiona Grace Waves at Tolaga Bay / Uawa.

Moana/sea: My favourite go-to place is Tolaga Bay (Uawa) on the East Coast; there I like to rest, relax, rejuvenate, swim in the sea and eat mussels.